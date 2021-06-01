AIRBOOK ONE Set to Disrupt the Way People Fly Privately

Chicago, Illinois, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning this summer, there will be a better way to book private jets. Launching June 1, 2021, AIRBOOK ONE will deliver the next evolution of personal travel with the first and only customer-focused private flight booking company. Leveraging proprietary software, the platform was designed to disrupt the industry by providing instant access to private aircrafts with real-time pricing, no membership fees or pre-paid flight hours required.

Unlike other private air providers, AIRBOOK ONE gives ‘Power to the Passenger’ by allowing consumers to simply enter their travel information and search aircraft options directly, all from the convenience of their mobile phone, tablets or desktops. All price quotes provided are accurate and can be locked in immediately, with no need to wait to confirm your pricing. In addition, AIRBOOK ONE offers all users access to a 24/7 complimentary premium flight concierge service via email, chat, or phone to ensure a seamless experience.

To further enhance the private travel experience, AIRBOOK ONE’s Loyalty Program gives the customer 1% of the total flight cost back in rewards to use towards any future flight with AIRBOOK ONE within 24 months of booking.

“Currently flying privately is very expensive, hard to navigate and on the charter side, antiquated,” said AIRBOOK ONE CEO & Founder David Metrick. “AIRBOOK ONE is a passenger-centric private air company with a seamless process and streamlined design that delivers an effortless experience without unnecessary steps, allowing consumers to make the most of valuable time and money. We eliminate the barriers to where you want to be.”

Customers can travel easily knowing that AIRBOOK ONE has committed to offset all air emissions and have a 100 percent carbon-neutral footprint.

“With the current focus on safety in travel, flying privately has never been more attractive and, thanks to AIRBOOK ONE, more accessible,” said Metrick. “With access to thousands of Top Safety rated aircraft, we are looking forward to introducing consumers to a transformative private flying experience.”

###

About AIRBOOK ONE

AIRBOOK ONE was founded in an effort to disrupt private aviation by offering the first customer-focused private air service and delivering world-class personal travel experiences to consumers. The jet booking platform gives ‘Power to the Passenger’ by allowing instant access to private aircrafts and real-time pricing, with no membership fees or pre-paid flight hours required. For more information, download the AIRBOOK ONE app via the Apple App Store and Google Play stores or visit AIRBOOKONE.com

Attachments