Global Branded Jewellery Market – Analysis By Material (Diamond, Gold, Silver, Platinum), Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)

There is a major preference towards high-end jewellery, which gives a sense of perceived status, sense of trust and upgraded lifestyle. The market is expected to witness strong demand, particularly from developing countries of Asia Pacific as a result of increased purchasing power in the urban class population.



The jewellery market is highly fragmented with the leading five to six companies accounting for around 20% of the market share. LVMH with iconic brands like LV and Dior, along with the high profile acquisition of Tiffany leads the market. For the LV brand, the company is developing fine jewellery and are sourcing precious stones. Similarly, for the Dior brand, it is expanding its offerings with key strategies to get a share of the fine jewellery as well as high jewellery markets. Other key player like Van Cleef has increased its focus on its collection, Alhambra, and introducing innovative ideas and creativity to further this brand and generate more sales.



Ring segment is expected to be holding the largest share in the Global Branded Jewellery Market because there are so many health benefits associated with wearing a ring. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new products of different shapes and colors to fulfill the changing consumer demand.



Further, there has been an evident growth in the online sales of apparels and jewellery which is propelling the market growth rate. One of the major impact of Covid-19 pandemic is the increasing usage of online as an important sales channel. Mostly, all the major jewellery brands are leveraging the online sales channel barring few players like Boucheron and Bucellati.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of increasing middle income group and traditional value and beliefs. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region during the forecast period.



