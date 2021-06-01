The Excavator Market is expected to grow by $ 696.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Excavator Market in Japan 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391029/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the excavator market in Japan provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by infrastructure development and the development of healthcare facilities and disaster prevention projects. In addition, infrastructure development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The excavator market in Japan analysis includes the type and application segments.



The excavator market in Jpan is segmented as below:

By Type

• crawler excavator

• mini excavator

• wheeled excavator



By Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Utilities



This study identifies the growth of the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the excavator market growth in Japan during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on excavator market in japan covers the following areas:

• Excavator market in sizing Japan

• Excavator market in forecast Japan

• Excavator market in industry analysis Japan



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading excavator market vendors in Japan that include Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the excavator market in Japan analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



