This National Safety Month - TAKE THE BOPPY PLEDGE

Golden, CO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigating the new parent landscape can be overwhelming. At The Boppy Company, we are committed to ensuring parents and caregivers are using Boppy products safely, correctly, and confidently because there are enough unknowns in parenting. In honor of National Safety Month, Boppy is calling on parents and caregivers to take and share the Boppy Pledge. Safety should be practiced all year, but June is a time when the community can come together to spread the word about safe product use.

The Boppy Pledge asks parents and caregivers to pledge to use Boppy® Pillows and Boppy® Newborn Loungers for adult-supervised awake time only and to ask others to do the same by sharing the pledge with their peers, family members, child-care providers, and others. With each pledge in June 2021, Boppy will donate $1 to First Candle, up to $10,000, to further support their efforts in Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) prevention, education and loss support. Our goal is to reach as many caregivers as possible by the end of the month.

Take the pledge here to join the movement to increase infant safety. Once the pledge is complete, share it and ask other caregivers to join using #BoppyPledge!

The Boppy Pledge is one part of our safe-use communication efforts. Here are some of the other ways Boppy is putting safety first:

Safe Use Education Online – Check out the Safe Product Use page on our website to get correct product use information on all Boppy products. We’ve also created Caregiver Guides for parents to share with babysitters and daycares to ensure Boppy products are used correctly.

Awake-Time Icon – On Boppy Pillow and Boppy Newborn Lounger packaging and product pages online, we added an "awake time" icon to reinforce proper usage.

Email Education – With every Boppy.com purchase, an email is automatically sent with correct use guidelines and tips for staying safe. Read these emails along with all warnings and instructions to ensure you have the info needed to keep baby safe.

The Momkind Project – We started The Momkind Project™ to empower, support and educate Mom throughout her journey of motherhood. The Momkind Project focuses on safe use and best practices, mental health and reaching ALL momkind through free and accessible programming.

Read more about our comprehensive safe-use communication efforts on Boppy.com.

At The Boppy Company, we are makers, solvers, comfort enthusiasts and supporters of all parents and caregivers. Since revolutionizing the feeding industry with the award-winning Feeding and Infant Support Pillow, Boppy continues to innovate and think differently with woman-lead design and a focus on safety, comfort and connection. Our inclusive product line has grown to offer baby carriers, pregnancy support pillows, breastfeeding and travel accessories, baby loungers and more to support the varying needs and challenges of real parents. We are grateful to the millions of parents who trust Boppy. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Artsana Group, www.artsana.com.