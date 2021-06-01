Associa Community Management Corporation’s Mac Staples Speaks on Community Associations Institute Webinar

Chantilly, VA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) senior vice president Mac Staples, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, was recently a featured speaker at “Stay in Your Lane,” a homeowner webinar hosted by the Chesapeake Region Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

Open to chapter members and non-members, the webinar was designed to explain how the board of directors for a community association functions as the epicenter of all community activity. This training event presented a discussion on the roles and responsibilities of a board of directors and how the appropriate interactions between the various groups within the community can help an association operate more effectively. Event panelists examined techniques and best practices to assist board members in “staying in their lane” and ensuring they don’t overstep their roles and responsibilities. They also reviewed the different tasks that should be completed by the board officers and directors instead of committee members and owners. Finally, the event featured a dialogue on how to allocate duties between the board and the property manager and a look at best practices on collaborating with contractors, vendors, and other professionals retained by an association.

In addition to explaining the interweaving relationships of community managers, association boards, and homeowners, Mr. Staples also provided effective communication methods and advocated for standardized deliverables by community managers. Joining Mr. Staples on the event panel were the following industry experts:

Christa Brady, vice president, USI Insurance Services

Kevin Kernan, partner, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP

Kirk Parsons, vice president, Engineering and Technical Consultants, Inc.

B.K. Swartwood, manager, Comsource Management, Inc. AAMC

Ellen Throop Esq., partner, Elmore & Throop, P.C.

“Community Management Corporation is proud to give back to the property management industry beyond our management of client communities. We are committed to helping educate board members, community managers, and other property management professionals with up-to-date information that assists them in leading their communities with confidence,” stated Mac Staples, CMC senior vice president. “Our participation in events like this are an extension of CMC’s promise to provide the best management services available. I appreciated the opportunity to participate alongside this panel of seasoned experts, and am proud of the positive feedback we received.”

