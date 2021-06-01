Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of DNMR, ATER, or PCT to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:



Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)



Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations’ size and regulatory compliance; and (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax’s biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills.

Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER )



Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (2) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (3) Aterian's proposed artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; and (4) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PCT)



Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle’s financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

