Barrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in the Lagunas Norte Mine

| Source: Barrick Gold Corporation Barrick Gold Corporation

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).

Enquiries

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP, Strategic Matters
Kevin Thomson
+1 416 307-5150

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com