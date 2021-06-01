Barrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in the Lagunas Norte Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).



