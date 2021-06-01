Stavvy Co-Founder Josh Feinblum Named a 2021 HousingWire Rising Star

BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Josh Feinblum , co-founder of Stavvy , the fully-integrated digital mortgage platform, was recently named a 2021 HousingWire Rising Star . The media organization included Feinblum as one of their 50 leaders under the age of 40 who are “shaping and driving the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries forward.”



HousingWire’s selection committee named Feinblum and his peers to the list based on their “achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact, and personal success.” Feinblum co-founded Stavvy in 2019 with his business partner, Kosta Ligris , who have since built a fully-integrated digital servicing company that is transforming how remote business is conducted. Stavvy’s flexible technology assists lenders and servicers by reducing security and fraud risk, increasing transaction speed and transparency, and creating a more pleasant experience for their borrowers. These achievements reflect Feinblum’s commitment to streamlining the processes involved with home lending and servicing.

“Josh’s vision, passion, and expertise have been critical to Stavvy’s achievements so far—especially amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19—and will be invaluable as we embark on our mission to simplify life’s defining moments,” said Kosta Ligris, co-founder at Stavvy. “With his deep knowledge of fintech, cybersecurity, privacy, and law, Josh is not only setting Stavvy up for success but is helping modernize the entire industry. I couldn’t be prouder to call Josh my partner.”

"These Rising Stars are such an impressive group. Their hard work and resiliency is evident in the success they brought to their companies during a year that started off with shut downs and ended up with record origination volume,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said.

“It’s an honor to be named among such a talented and impactful group of innovators,” said Feinblum. “This has been a tumultuous year for everyone, and at Stavvy we’ve worked hard to make the most important real estate transactions in people’s lives easier and simpler. I’m proud of the technological advancements we’ve introduced to the market, which have only been made possible by the incredible team we have surrounding us.”

This honor marks yet another achievement in an already exciting year for Stavvy. The recognition comes on the heels of Stavvy's recent $40M Series A financing round and alliance with Flagstar Bank to provide remote loan modification services . Additionally, in March, HousingWire recognized Stavvy with the Tech100 Mortgage Award for eSign and eClosing Solutions , which followed the January announcement that Stavvy had integrated with the Encompass Digital Lending Platform.

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company that designs platforms to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in lending and banking. The company’s mission is to transform how business is conducted remotely by making complex legal and financial transactions easier, safer, and more accessible to all. Its software includes eClosing functionality like remote signature, remote notary, and video conferencing tools that enable businesses, lenders, and their customers to perform remote transactions. To learn more, please visit www.stavvy.com .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Their audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on them to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

