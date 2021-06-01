Red Pine Exploration Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 31, 2021, with all resolutions approved with the required majority. At the Meeting, the shareholders:



elected Drew Anwyll, Andrew Baumen, Robert Dodds, Nils Engelstad, Paul Martin and Quentin Yarie as directors of the Corporation;

re-appointed MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to set their remuneration;

approved a resolution authorizing the continued use of the Corporation’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”).

The Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 150,000 stock options to directors, and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to the Stock Option Plan. Each stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.76 per share, vest over 36 months and expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

