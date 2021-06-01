ContentTECH Summit Adopts .Tech Domain

The digital summit will now be hosted on www.Content.TECH domain.



NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), the leading global content marketing education and training organization, today announced that they are partnering with .Tech Domains, the leading new domain extension for the tech ecosystem, to launch CMI’s ContentTECH Summit 2021 under the brand new domain, www.Content.TECH.

The new domain name gives the one-of-a-kind digital event focused on the intersection of content, technology, and strategy an elevated digital presence that aligns with CMI’s mission to cultivate innovation in the content marketing space. Taking place from June 8-10, the summit will allow attendees to learn from leading practitioners and experts in content technology and marketing strategy at top brands, including Mastercard, Fanatics, Progressive, Google, and more.

“Moving ContentTECH Summit to a one-word domain on www.Content.TECH just makes sense for the event. It helps us establish our authority and elevates our brand in a memorable way,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “It will certainly resonate with our audience of enterprise marketers looking for the latest innovations in marketing technology.”

“We are proud to have ContentTECH Summit on a .Tech domain that is a perfect fit for their brand. It’s an impactful tech-forward event that aligns with our mission of supporting innovation across industries,” said Suman Das, Brand Director, .Tech Domains. “Domain names are an important piece of the overall marketing mix and we look forward to seeing how a .Tech domain enables CMI to take their content and overall digital presence to the next level.”

ContentTECH Summit 2021 offers tracks covering a wide range of topics including:

Content Strategy

Future of Content

Content Management & Measurement

Audience Development

Core Concepts



For more information and to register for the 2021 ContentTECH Summit, visit: www.Content.TECH .

