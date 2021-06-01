CBT Featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List for 11th Consecutive Year

Orange, CA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CBT to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year’s impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

CBT is a leading IT/OT domain expert integrator with an extensive partner network. CBT focuses on identifying and delivering solutions that help solve the challenging technical hurdles its customers face. By bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT), CBT delivers groundbreaking projects in areas such as Smart Manufacturing at the Refinery of the Future .

“CBT is honored to have been recognized by CRN (The Channel Company) as a member in its prestigious Solution Provider 500 roster of companies. We are grateful to have been selected into the SP500 for the eleventh consecutive year,” said Rob Schaeffer, President of CBT. “We are privileged to call some of the largest global companies our customers and their confidence in CBT makes this recognition happen. CBT delivers world-class solutions built upon the best technology in the industry in combination with CBT services that deliver IT/OT convergence and a business transformation platform. Thank you, CRN.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO, to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tag line to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT, and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

