BELSHIPS ASA : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Oslo, NORWAY

Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS, which are closely associated with board member Frode Teigen, has today acquired a total of 213,871 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 9.6015 per share.
Following this transaction, Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS holds 101,024,985 and 32,474,259 shares in the company, respectively, corresponding to a total of 133,499,244 shares (53.79%).

Please see the attached documents for further details of the transactions.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachments


Kontrazi AS - PDMR notification Kontrari AS- PDMR notification