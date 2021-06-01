BELSHIPS ASA : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS, which are closely associated with board member Frode Teigen, has today acquired a total of 213,871 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 9.6015 per share.

Following this transaction, Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS holds 101,024,985 and 32,474,259 shares in the company, respectively, corresponding to a total of 133,499,244 shares (53.79%).



Please see the attached documents for further details of the transactions.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.



Attachments