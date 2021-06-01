Cognos Therapeutics Corp. Engages Maxim Group LLC for Investment Banking and Financial Advisory Services

INGLEWOOD, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cognos Therapeutics Corp. (“Cognos”, the Company”), an advanced medical device company focused on creating unique technologies to radically advance the diagnosis and treatment of neuropathic diseases, announces today that it has signed a Letter of Engagement to retain Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) to provide financial advisory and investment banking services, including to assist in identifying and evaluating targeted M&A opportunities.

“We are incredibly pleased to launch this relationship with Maxim,” stated Frank Adell, CEO of Cognos. “We believe Maxim can assist us in pursuing strategic growth and in building long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Our goal is that this will further enable us to focus on our product, the Sinnais, a standalone, implantable smart pump. This closed-loop MRI-compatible medical device is designed to deliver therapeutic drugs locally and metronomically to a desired area. Specifically, our focus is on delivering drugs into the neuro region. Sinnais has full wireless communication capability and compatibility with the cloud,” added Adell.

Cognos looks forward to keeping its shareholders apprised of its progress as it moves into this next phase in the Company’s growth trajectory and corporate development plan.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc.

To learn more about Maxim Group, visit: www.maximgrp.com

COGNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cognos Therapeutics Inc. (Cognos) is an advanced medical device company focused on creating unique technologies to radically advance the diagnosis and treatment of neuropathic diseases, including tumor-based brain and spinal cancers, degenerative cognition disorders (such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease), cerebral trauma occurrences (such as epilepsy and stroke) as well as other Central Nervous System afflictions.

For more information, visit: https://cognosthx.com

To contact Cognos, email: info@cognosthx.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Cognos Therapeutics, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.