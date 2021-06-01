Brilla Media Announces Recap Video, Thanks Sponsors, Latin Music Stars, and Partners for Historic Virtual Cinco de Mayo LA Festival Supporting Farmworkers

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilla Media, organizers of the Cinco de Mayo LA virtual, today launched a recap video commemorating the historic virtual festival that on Saturday brought music stars and celebrities together to raise awareness and funds for the California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. (CRLA). The special recap video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAoLkGA2Bjw.



The national broadcast TV and digital festival was co-hosted by Hollywood stars Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”) and Melissa Barrera (upcoming “In The Heights”) and was presented by the Latino Community Foundation (LCF), who leveraged the festival to promote COVID vaccination in the Latino community.

“We’re extremely grateful to the sponsors, production partners, music artists, celebrities, and media partners who helped us lay down a foundation for a potential future Cinco de Mayo LA that takes place both on the streets of Los Angeles and online,” said Manny Ruiz, who along with Brilla Media partner Ralph Paniagua co-executive produced the festival.

As part of the video released today, the producers wish to thank the music artists who performed for Cinco de Mayo LA, which, in alphabetical order, included: Alaina Castillo; Andrezka; Connie Peña; Dafne; Diego Latoo; El Chapo De Sinaloa; Grupo G; ICC; Jessi Uribe; Jawndarko; Lady Vixxen; La Original Banda Limon; La Santa Cecilia; Los Dioses Del Ritmo; Los Wizzards; Manuel Turizo; Melanie Pfirrman; Paola Jara; Soleil; Tefi Valenzuela; and Yanet Guadalupe.

The festival would not have been possible without the generous support of top sponsors, Converse, WSS, Disney / Pixar’s “Luca”, and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “In The Heights. “In The Heights,” based on the Lin-Manuel Miranda Tony Award-winning musical, which Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing nationwide in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11; will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. Other sponsors include the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino and MyCajita.

Media Partners

Media and production partners for this year’s Cinco de Mayo LA festival included MegaTVO, VME, Spanish Broadcast System (SBS), Maria Marin, EsTiempo, Latin Heat Media, Viva Live TV, The Cerro Group, Latinx Newswire, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Dustelli Music, La Santa Cecilia, MexicanGueys, and Nicole Presley of Presley’s Pantry.

Award-winning broadcaster and producer Richy Miranda-Cortese directed the broadcast, which was edited by Efrain Gonzalez.

Production Partners

Brilla Media is also extremely grateful to Bel Hernandez of Latin Heat and the producers of “The Bronze Screen: 100 Years of The Latino Image in Hollywood Cinema”, Nancy De Los Santos, Alberto Dominguez, and Susan Racho.

The following individuals also played invaluable roles in the production of the festival: Eddie Lopez (artistic director); Heather Lopez and Rachel Matos (social media); Andres Salce and Jose Pepe Cruz (talent coordination); Martha Cancel (music licensing); Carlos Phoenix (technical support) and Ceci Toro (PR support).

The festival’s agency of record was De Alba Communications.

Next Up for Brilla Media is the 116th Street Festival Livestream, which takes place July 10. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to info@brillamedia.com.

About Brilla Media

Latino-owned and operated, Brilla Media provides brand marketers with innovative Latinx branded entertainment, media, and experiential storytelling.

Fueled by a proprietary premium content distribution platform that integrates Paid, Owned, Earned, and Partnerships, Brilla Media ALWAYS guarantees results for branded CPE campaigns.

The company features five service pillars: Brilla Media (distribution), Brilla Live (festivals and livestreams), Brilla Creative (original storytelling), Brilla Social (influencer and social media amplification), and Brilla Purpose (social good).

Brilla’s team was created by Ralph Paniagua, Manny Ruiz, and Joseph Paniagua, the pioneer founders of the Hispanic social media, sports marketing, pop culture festivals, and press release wire service industries. Follow Brilla Media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested $17 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org.

CONTACT:

Victoria Sanchez De Alba

De Alba Communications

650-270-7810

victoria@dealba.net