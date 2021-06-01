Capital Southwest Supports Enhanced Healthcare Partners’ Refinancing of NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”) in its refinancing of NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals (“NPH”). Capital Southwest led the financing transaction and serves as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility.



“We are excited to partner with EHP and NPH as they continue to expand their geographical footprint and provide critical care to an underserved patient population.” stated Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Grant Eason, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, said “NPH is able to care for patients with complex medical and psychiatric needs, offering a compelling value proposition both to its patients and to the broader healthcare community.”

NPH specializes in providing care for patients with complex behavioral, neuropsychiatric, and medical issues at its inpatient psychiatric facilities. The company utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals and provides care through an interdisciplinary team consisting of highly trained and qualified physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. By creating an individualized treatment plan specific for the complex needs of its patients, NPH can ensure that all psychiatric, neurological, and medical conditions are addressed to reduce hospital readmissions and deliver best-in-class outcomes.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $336 million in net assets as of March 31, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Enhanced Healthcare Partners

Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led lower middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations.

