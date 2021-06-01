Treos Bio Announces the Appointment of Ruti Alon to its Board of Directors

LONDON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treos Bio Limited (“Treos”), a clinical stage biotechnology company using data science and proprietary biomarkers to develop precision off-the-shelf and personalized peptide cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Ruti Alon to its Board of Directors. Ms. Alon joins Treos with over 40 years of executive and entrepreneurial expertise as a life sciences investor, mentor and leader for private and public biotechnology companies.



“We are pleased to introduce Ruti as our newest Board Member and believe her depth of knowledge and experience advising healthcare companies through financial deals and strategic business operations will serve as a great asset to the Company,” said Dr. Christopher C. Gallen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Treos. “Throughout her impressive career, Ruti has successfully managed multiple investments resulting in multibillion-dollar exit values. We are eager to incorporate her professional wisdom into our corporate and clinical plan as we grow the Company and advance our cancer immunotherapies through clinical trials.”

“I am excited to join Treos Bio, a company dedicated to transforming the cancer immunotherapy treatment paradigm,” commented Ms. Alon. “Treos is unique in developing a companion diagnostic along with its immunotherapies in order to match the antigens expressed by a specific cancer to the individual patients’ genetics. I look forward to collaborating with Treos’ management team and Board to help Treos leverage their proprietary tools and datasets to treat cancer patients with off-the-shelf and personalized immunotherapies in a range of solid tumors.”

Ms. Alon currently serves as a Board Member for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), Phoska Biopharma Pte Ltd., BlueTree Ltd and Moringa Acquisition Corp (MACAU), in addition to serving as a Chairperson for BrainsGate. Previously, Ms. Alon was a General Partner at Pitango Venture Capital, the largest venture capital fund in Israel, where she established and led investments in the life sciences sector and served as a Board member and Chair for multiple companies ultimately acquired by top innovators in the industry. Earlier in her career, Ms. Alon was a Senior Healthcare Analyst on Wall Street, where she held positions of increasing responsibility at both Montgomery Securities and Kidder Peabody. Ms. Alon is the co-founder of several leading non-profit organizations to advance the technological and life sciences ecosystem in Israel, including a Covid-19 relief fund. Ms. Alon received a B.A. in Economics at the Hebrew University, Jerusalem, a M.Sc. at Columbia School of Physicians & Surgeons and an M.B.A. with a focus in Finance at Boston University.

About Treos Bio Limited

Treos Bio uses computational data science and proprietary biomarkers to develop precision off-the-shelf and personalized peptide-based cancer immunotherapies. The Company has developed a unique ability to match the antigens expressed by a specific cancer to the individual patients’ target recognition mechanism. This technology aims to address the challenge of the variability of individual patient’s clinical responses to cancer immunotherapies. Treos’ lead candidate is PolyPEPI-1018, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, co-developed with a candidate companion diagnostic. Treos is also developing personalized immunotherapies for several types of solid tumors and has completed preclinical development of off-the-shelf PolyPEPI immunotherapies in ovarian, breast, bladder, gastric and lung cancers and melanoma. The Company is also developing an investigational COVID-19 peptide vaccine, PolyPEPI-SCoV-2. Treos launched in February 2017 and has raised $28 million Series A funding led by shareholders of BXR Group and recently closed a $14 million investment round led by Luminous Ventures. More information can be found at www.treosbio.com.

