Orion Q4’21 Revenue Rose 37% to $35.5M on Strong LED Lighting Retrofit Activity; FY 2022 Revenue Expected to Rise at least 28% vs. FY 2021 Revenue of $116.8M; Investor Call Today at 4:30 pm ET

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, today reported results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter (Q4'21) and year ended March 31, 2021 (FY 2021). Orion will hold an investor call today at 4:30 p.m. ET – details below.

Orion Q4’21 and FY 2021 Highlights $ in millions except

per share figures Q4’21 Q4'20 Change FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Revenue $35.5 $25.9 +$9.6 $116.8 $150.8 -$34.0 Gross Profit $9.2 $5.8 +$3.4 $30.1 $37.1 -$7.0 Gross Profit % 26.0% 22.3% +370 bps 25.8% 24.6% +120 bps Net Income (Loss)* $22.1 ($0.5) +$22.7 $26.1 $12.5 +$13.7 EPS* $0.71 ($0.02) +$0.73 $0.83 $0.40 +$0.43 Net Income (Loss) Excluding Tax Benefit* $1.2 ($0.5) +$1.7 $5.2 $12.5 -$7.3 EPS Excluding Tax Benefit* $0.04 ($0.02) +$0.06 $0.17 $0.40 -$0.24 EBITDA** $2.9 $0.0 +$2.9 $8.4 $14.7 -$6.3 *Q4’21 and FY 2021 periods include a non-cash tax benefit of $20.9M, or $0.67 and $0.66 per diluted share, respectively, for the release of the valuation allowance against Orion’s deferred tax assets; see reconciliation below.

**EBITDA reconciliation below.

Financial Highlights

Q4’21 revenue rose 37% principally on strength of national account activity and some Q4’20 COVID-19 impact.

Achieved FY 2021 full year revenue of $116.8M despite COVID-19 related business disruptions during the first half of the year.

Gross profit percentage improved to 26.0% in Q4’21 and to 25.8% in FY 2021 primarily due to operational efficiencies and favorable product mix in the FY 2021 periods.

Orion recorded a release of the valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets, resulting in a non-cash tax benefit of $20.9M, or $0.67 and $0.66 per diluted share, in Q4’21 and FY 2021, respectively.

Q4’21 net income excluding the tax benefit improved to $1.2M, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($0.5M), or ($0.02) per diluted share, in Q4’20.

FY 2021 net income excluding the tax benefit was $5.2M, or $0.17 per diluted share, versus $12.5M, or $0.40 per diluted share, in FY 2020, principally reflecting COVID-19 related business disruptions during the first half of FY 2021.

Orion ended FY 2021 with $26.2M in net working capital, including $19.4M of cash, with no amounts drawn on its credit facility and all $25M available on the credit facility.

Excluding any significant COVID-19 business impacts, Orion expects its FY 2022 revenue to increase at least 28% to a range of $150M to $155M.

CEO Commentary

Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, commented, “The Orion team achieved solid FY 2021 financial results despite very challenging first half business conditions due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our full year performance benefitted from a significant rebound in our business in the second half as many customers returned to pre-COVID-19 levels of activity. We achieved profitability and positive cash flow from operations in Q4’21 and FY 2021 while also building our pipeline of project opportunities for FY 2022 and beyond. I extend our Board and management team's sincere appreciation and thanks to our team and our business partners for their dedication and perseverance through a very challenging period.

“In FY 2021, we continued to expand the breadth and diversity of our customer base across several sectors, including retail, warehousing and logistics, automotive OEMs, healthcare and the public sector. We also further enhanced our product line with continued investment in product development, enabling the introduction of our new Starline high-bay LED fixtures, a new line of exterior lighting products, and next generation linear LED fixtures. These new products provide efficient, cost-effective design and enhanced energy efficiency to support our customers' environmental and business goals, and they have been well received in the market.

“We also recently launched our new ISON PureMotion™ product line, expanding our business into airflow solutions to create healthier indoor spaces. The line includes ISON PureMotion Air; ISON PureMotion Light; and ISON PureMotion UVC, which uses UVC light rays in a sealed chamber to kill bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses to create a safer and healthier work environment.

“Our FY 2022 is poised to benefit from a growing and more diverse group of large national account customers and projects. These customers recognize the value of Orion’s innovative, energy efficient products and our unique, customized, turnkey LED lighting design-build-install capabilities and strong customer service. We have a proven track record executing large national retrofit installation programs with efficient, high-quality and customized products and excellent, on-schedule service.

“Reflecting the national scope of our service capabilities, during FY 2021 Orion launched a lighting, electrical and other maintenance services business that we believe can grow into an important longer-term recurring service revenue opportunity.

“Given the compelling benefits our solutions provide, ranging from improved illumination, enhanced work environments, greater safety, and environmental and cost benefits, we are very optimistic regarding Orion’s outlook for FY 2022 and beyond.

“Underscoring our optimism is the enormous untapped market for LED lighting and controls upgrades at facilities that have yet to be updated. Based on a U.S. Department of Energy study, the domestic LED retrofit opportunity in Orion’s key markets is estimated to be in excess of $20B today and growing to over $80B by 2035. To pursue this substantial market potential, Orion’s Board and management team have updated the Company’s strategic plan to help guide our organic and inorganic growth initiatives, with a long-term target of building Orion to a company generating up to $500M in annual revenue in approximately five years. To achieve this long-term target, our plan envisions organic growth of at least 10% per year, augmented by external growth initiatives including the active pursuit of strategic acquisitions and business partnerships. We set these financial goals to provide our stakeholders with a vision of what we believe Orion can become."

Business Outlook

Orion currently expects to achieve FY 2022 revenue of $150M to $155M, representing growth of at least 28% over FY 2021, excluding any recurrence of COVID-19 business impacts. This outlook is based on further progress in diversifying Orion's customer base and revenue sources and is supported by the following opportunities:

Logistics: Orion is now the primary LED lighting supplier and project manager in North America for two very large warehouse and logistics providers. These customers are expected to be meaningful sources of project activity over several years.

Orion is now the primary LED lighting supplier and project manager in North America for two very large warehouse and logistics providers. These customers are expected to be meaningful sources of project activity over several years. Major National Retail Customer : Orion anticipates significant additional product and service revenue from an existing large national retail customer for the retrofit of additional locations, new construction, outdoor lighting and other projects.

: Orion anticipates significant additional product and service revenue from an existing large national retail customer for the retrofit of additional locations, new construction, outdoor lighting and other projects. Global Online Retailer: Orion expects ongoing revenue for custom-designed luminaires for a global online retailer’s new facilities.

Orion expects ongoing revenue for custom-designed luminaires for a global online retailer’s new facilities. National Specialty Retailer: Orion expects to complete LED lighting retrofits for a national specialty retailer.

Orion expects to complete LED lighting retrofits for a national specialty retailer. Public Sector: Orion expects continued project activity for long-standing customers, including the U.S. Military, the Veterans Administration and the U.S. Postal Service.

Orion expects continued project activity for long-standing customers, including the U.S. Military, the Veterans Administration and the U.S. Postal Service. Healthcare & Hospitals: Orion anticipates meaningful revenue in the healthcare and hospital market in FY 2022.

Orion anticipates meaningful revenue in the healthcare and hospital market in FY 2022. Academic Institutions: Orion is seeing significantly increased activity with academic institutions which should benefit FY 2022 and beyond.

Orion is seeing significantly increased activity with academic institutions which should benefit FY 2022 and beyond. Automotive: Orion also anticipates strong activity from major existing automotive customers in FY 2022 .

Orion also anticipates strong activity from major existing automotive customers in FY 2022 Lighting, Electrical and Other Maintenance Services: Orion expects to grow this recently launched business and believes it is well positioned to achieve meaningful revenue in FY 2022.

Orion expects to grow this recently launched business and believes it is well positioned to achieve meaningful revenue in FY 2022. New Products: Orion's recently launched products, including LED outdoor and linear lighting fixtures and its ISON PureMotion™ air movement line, are expected to support revenue growth opportunities in FY 2022 and beyond.

Orion cautions investors that its financial outlook is subject to a range of factors that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and possible business and other economic impacts.

Tax Provision

As a result of the valuation allowance release at the close of FY 2021, Orion expects its financial results to reflect a GAAP tax provision in future periods that is more in line with statutory tax rates. However, based upon current tax laws and the Company’s federal net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $69M at 3/31/21, Orion does not expect to pay meaningful cash taxes for several years.

Financial Results

Orion’s Q4’21 revenue rose 37.0% or $9.6M to $35.5M from $25.9M in Q4’20, due to strong national account retrofit activity as business rebounded from COVID-19 related disruptions earlier in FY 2021. Q4’21 benefitted from several large national retrofit projects, including for a large national retail customer and a specialty retailer. FY 2021 revenue was $116.8M compared to $150.8M in FY 2020, principally due to pandemic related work stoppages and project delays during the first half of the year.

Gross profit rose 59.7% or $3.4M to $9.2M in Q4’21 from $5.8M in Q4’20. FY 2021 full year gross profit was $30.1M compared to $37.1M in FY 2020, primarily due to lower revenue, partially offset by an increase in gross profit percentage. The gross profit percentage increased 120 bps to 25.8% in FY 2021 from 24.6% in FY 2020, mainly due to improved product margins and managing supply chain and input costs, more than offsetting increases in raw material and component prices.

Total operating expenses were $23.3M in FY 2021 vs. $24.0M in FY 2020 but increased as a percentage of sales to 19.9% from 15.9%, year-over-year, primarily due to the impact of lower business volume. Q4’21 operating expenses improved to 18.8% of sales from 23.7% in Q4’20, principally reflecting the benefit of fixed cost absorption from higher business volume in Q4’21.

Orion generated EBITDA of $2.9M in Q4’21 versus $0.0M in Q4’20. FY 2021 EBITDA was $8.4M versus $14.7M in FY 2020, reflecting the pandemic’s impact on FY 2021 revenue.

Q4’21 and FY 2021 results included a non-cash tax benefit of $20.9M, or $0.67 and $0.66 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from the release of the valuation allowance previously recorded against Orion’s deferred tax assets. As a result, Orion’s reported net income and earnings per share are not representative of its operating results and comparisons to prior and future periods will not be meaningful without adjusting for such tax benefit.

Q4’21 net income excluding the tax benefit improved to $1.2M, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($0.5M), or ($0.02) per basic share, in Q4’20, reflecting higher revenue and gross profit. FY 2021 net income excluding the tax benefit was $5.2M, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.5M, or $0.40 per diluted share, in FY 2020, principally reflecting higher revenue in FY 2020.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Orion generated $7.4M of cash from operating activities in Q4’21 as compared to $6.1M in Q4’20. The increase was due to higher net income and favorable working capital changes. Orion generated $1.7M of cash from operating activities in FY 2021, versus $20.3M in FY 2020, with the difference attributable to lower net income plus working capital investments.

As of March 31, 2021, Orion’s net working capital balance was $26.2M, compared to $27.8M at March 31, 2020. Working capital at March 31, 2020 included $10.0M drawn from the Company’s revolving line of credit in response to pandemic uncertainties. In December 2020, Orion secured a new five-year $25.0M revolving credit facility. The facility provides a 25% increase in financing capacity and liquidity to support the Company’s strategic growth plans. As of March 31, 2021, Orion had no balance outstanding on its revolving credit facility, $19.4M of cash and cash equivalents and $25M of availability on its credit facility.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the GAAP results included in this presentation, Orion has also included the non-GAAP measures, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), net income excluding the tax benefit and diluted earnings per share excluding the tax benefit. The Company has provided these non-GAAP measures to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period to period and allow better comparisons of operating performance to its competitors. Among other things, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance of the business and believes this measurement enables it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and Orion compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurement. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, the non-GAAP measures in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measures, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Unaudited EBITDA Reconciliation” and “Unaudited Earnings Per Share Reconciliation” following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.

COVID-19 Impacts

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted business, trade, commerce, financial and credit markets, in the U.S. and globally. Orion’s business has been materially adversely impacted by measures taken by government entities and others to control the spread of the virus. As part of the Company’s recent response to the impacts of the COVID-19, management has taken a number of cost reduction and cash conservation measures. While restrictions have begun to lessen in certain jurisdictions, stay-at-home, face mask, and lockdown orders remain in effect in others, with employees asked to work remotely if possible. Many customers and projects require Orion employees to travel to customers and project locations. Some customers and projects are in areas where travel restrictions have been imposed, certain customers have either closed or reduced on-site activities, and timelines for the completion of multiple projects have been delayed, suspended, or extended. As of the date of this release, it is not possible to predict the overall impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company's business, liquidity, capital resources or financial results.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts) March 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,393 $ 28,751 Accounts receivable, net 13,572 10,427 Revenue earned but not billed 2,930 560 Inventories, net 19,554 14,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,082 723 Total current assets 56,531 54,968 Property and equipment, net 11,369 11,817 Other intangible assets, net 1,952 2,216 Deferred tax assets 19,785 — Long-term accounts receivable — 760 Other long-term assets 3,184 2,802 Total assets $ 92,821 $ 72,563 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 17,045 $ 19,834 Accrued expenses and other 13,226 7,228 Deferred revenue, current 87 107 Current maturities of long-term debt 14 35 Total current liabilities 30,372 27,204 Revolving credit facility — 10,013 Long-term debt, less current maturities 35 50 Deferred revenue, long-term 640 715 Other long-term liabilities 3,700 3,546 Total liabilities 34,747 41,528 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Shares authorized: 30,000,000 shares at March 31, 2021 and 2020; no shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Common stock, no par value: Shares authorized: 200,000,000 at March 31, 2021 and 2020; shares issued: 40,279,050 and

39,729,569 at March 31, 2021 and 2020; shares outstanding:

30,805,300 and 30,265,997 at March 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 157,485 156,503 Treasury stock: 9,473,750 and 9,463,572 common shares at March 31, 2021 and 2020 (36,240 ) (36,163 ) Retained deficit (63,171 ) (89,305 ) Total shareholders’ equity 58,074 31,035 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 92,821 $ 72,563





ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product revenue $ 25,774 $ 19,574 $ 87,664 $ 113,352 Service revenue 9,723 6,318 29,176 37,489 Total revenue 35,497 25,892 116,840 150,841 Cost of product revenue 18,399 14,810 63,233 83,588 Cost of service revenue 7,878 5,307 23,483 30,130 Total cost of revenue 26,277 20,117 86,716 113,718 Gross profit 9,220 5,775 30,124 37,123 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,183 2,910 11,262 11,184 Sales and marketing 3,035 2,754 10,341 11,113 Research and development 455 476 1,685 1,716 Total operating expenses 6,673 6,140 23,288 24,013 Income (loss) from operations 2,547 (365 ) 6,836 13,110 Other income (expense): Other income — 6 56 28 Interest expense (76 ) (18 ) (127 ) (279 ) Amortization of debt issue costs (15 ) (61 ) (157 ) (243 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (90 ) — Interest income — — — 5 Total other expense (91 ) (73 ) (318 ) (489 ) Income (loss) before income tax 2,456 (438 ) 6,518 12,621 Income tax (benefit) expense (19,668 ) 93 (19,616 ) 159 Net income (loss) $ 22,124 $ (531 ) $ 26,134 $ 12,462 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.72 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.85 $ 0.41 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 30,782,309 30,259,345 30,634,553 30,104,552 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.71 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.40 Weighted-average common shares and share equivalents Outstanding 31,294,900 30,259,345 31,303,727 30,964,777





ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 26,134 $ 12,462 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,190 1,203 Amortization of intangible assets 290 359 Stock-based compensation 753 618 Amortization of debt issue costs 157 243 Loss on debt extinguishment 90 — Deferred income tax benefit (19,860 ) — Loss on sale of property and equipment 1 10 Provision for inventory reserves 275 205 Other 106 57 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,384 ) 3,616 Revenue earned but not billed (2,370 ) 3,186 Inventories (5,322 ) (1,319 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (396 ) 66 Accounts payable (2,637 ) (79 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,797 (192 ) Deferred revenue, current and long-term (95 ) (92 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,729 20,343 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (902 ) (814 ) Additions to patents and licenses (51 ) (131 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 7 9 Net cash used in investing activities (946 ) (936 ) Financing activities Payment of long-term debt (35 ) (92 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 8,000 74,100 Payment of revolving credit facility (18,013 ) (73,289 ) Payments to settle employee tax withholdings on stock-based compensation (84 ) (76 ) Debt issue costs (245 ) (91 ) Net proceeds from employee equity exercises 236 63 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,141 ) 615 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,358 ) 20,022





ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 22,124 $ 4,315 $ (531 ) $ 26,134 $ 12,462 Interest 76 1 18 127 274 Income taxes (benefit) expense (19,668 ) 51 93 (19,616 ) 159 Depreciation 301 302 293 1,190 1,203 Amortization of intangible assets 65 73 77 290 359 Amortization of debt issue costs 15 20 61 157 243 Loss on debt extinguishment — 90 — 90 — EBITDA $ 2,913 $ 4,852 $ 11 $ 8,372 $ 14,700



