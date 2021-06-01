Sientra Announces Addition of Vice President of Research & Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra" or the “Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Denise Dajles as Vice President of Research & Development, effective today. In this new role, Ms. Dajles will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes and lead Sientra’s R&D and medical affairs teams.



"We are pleased to welcome Denise to the Sientra management team," said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra. "With her considerable technical and international expertise, Denise is well-suited to lead our R&D organization as we pursue our goal to be the leader in bringing transformative treatments and technologies to market that progress the art of plastic surgery. I am confident that Denise will provide the leadership and strategic direction to enable us to advance our development of proprietary innovations that improve how plastic surgeons care for their patients."

Most recently, Ms. Dajles served as Senior Director of Research, Development and Innovation leading the science and technology department at Establishment Labs. In this role, she was responsible for the successful execution of more than ten new product and technology projects, which includes several regulatory approvals for commercialization in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, as well as for leading extensive scientific research. Previously, Ms. Dajles was an advisor, investigator, and Interim Director in the Biomedical Engineering Lab at the University of Costa Rica School of Engineering.

"Sientra’s unrivalled 10-year clinical data, provides an ideal platform to progress the art of plastic surgery that combines innovation with clinically proven safety. I was immediately impressed by Sientra's team, culture, board, and drive towards innovation," said Ms. Dajles. “I am excited to be joining one of the fastest growing medical aesthetics companies. I look forward to working with the R&D team and contributing to the company’s long-term growth."

Ms. Dajles holds both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Washington University, St. Louis and is expected to receive a Doctorate in Engineering from The George Washington University, Washington DC in 2022. She has co-authored several publications in peer-reviewed journals and is a named inventor on a number of technologies.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words "believe," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue, "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "position," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s development of proprietary innovations, its commercialization of new treatments and technologies, and the Company’s long-term growth. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ability of the Company to execute on its product pipeline, the regulatory approval of any new proprietary innovations, and acceptance of new technologies and treatments by the Company’s plastic surgeon customers and patients. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue, "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "position," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

