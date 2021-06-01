Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Estimated Special Capital Gains Distribution

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: UTE.UN) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund (the “Fund”) today declared an estimated special capital gains distribution in the amount of approximately $1.21 per unit, payable on or before June 30, 2021 to unitholders of record on June 15, 2021. The distribution is payable in units of the Fund and units issued pursuant to the special distribution will immediately be consolidated such that the number of units issued and outstanding will not change. The adjusted cost base of units to unitholders will increase by the amount of the unit distribution. The Fund will provide the exact amount of the distribution by further press release once determined.



