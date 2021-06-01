CSW Industrials Announces Mark Bass Named VP & General Manager, Specialty Chemicals

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today announced the appointment of Mark N. Bass as Vice President and General Manager, Specialty Chemicals effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Bass will lead CSWI’s Specialty Chemicals segment and serve as President of the Whitmore operating company.



Joseph B. Armes, CSWI Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President commented, “I would like to welcome Mark to the Company. Mark brings a proven track record in driving commercial performance and extensive operational experience to our senior leadership team. Mark will be focused on driving profitable growth by serving our customers well, and is committed to our distinctive employee-centric culture.”

Mr. Bass most recently served as President, North America for Birla Carbon with full responsibility for sales and marketing, overseeing multiple manufacturing locations, as well as supply chain, finance, and human resources functions. Prior to his role as President, Bass held various commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Birla. From 2013 until 2017, he led sales globally for Birla Carbon’s specialty carbon black business and was based in the Asia-Pacific region for much of that time. Bass is a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He also completed an MBA at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

Mr. Bass replaces Craig Foster, former Senior Vice President and General Manager, Specialty Chemicals, who is leaving CSWI to pursue other opportunities. Armes added, “I want to thank Craig for his leadership of Specialty Chemicals during the last several years, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

