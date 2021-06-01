RPT Realty Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.



A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 12, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13720095. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s web site for twelve months.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of March 31, 2021, our property portfolio consisted of 62 retail properties, including 49 multi-tenant shopping centers (five of these shopping centers are owned through a joint venture) and 13 net lease retail properties (all of which are owned through a separate joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.0% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao

Senior Vice President - Finance

vchao@rptrealty.com

(212) 221-1752