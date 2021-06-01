Uniti Group Inc. Completes Strategic Transaction with Everstream

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has completed its previously announced strategic transaction with Everstream Solutions LLC (“Everstream”). As part of the transaction that was initially announced on November 9, 2020, Uniti entered into two 20 year IRU lease agreements with Everstream on Uniti-owned fiber. In addition, Uniti sold to Everstream a portion of Uniti Fiber’s Northeast operations and certain dark fiber IRU customer contracts acquired as part of the Windstream settlement.



Total cash consideration to Uniti, including upfront IRU payments, was approximately $135 million. In addition to the upfront proceeds, Uniti will receive fees of approximately $3 million annually from Everstream over the initial 20 year term of the IRU lease agreements, subject to an annual escalator of 2%.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2021, Uniti owns over 125,000 fiber route miles, approximately 7.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

