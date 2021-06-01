Skillful Craftsman Announces Board Changes

WUXI, China, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced following changes to its board of directors (“Board”) and Board committees, effective on June 1, 2021:



appointment of Mr. Bin Fu, the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, as a director of the Company;

appointment of Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim, an independent director who satisfies the qualification of an “audit committee financial expert,” to serve as the chairperson of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. H. David Sherman;

appointment of Mr. Huiqing Ye, an independent director of the Company, to serve as a member of the Audit Committee, and as the chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee replacing Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim; and

Mr. H. David Sherman has resigned from his roles in the Board but will remain as an independent advisor to the Company.

Immediately following the foregoing changes, the Company’s Board will consist of five directors, including three independent directors. The Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will continue to solely comprise independent directors with the following compositions:

Audit Committee Compensation Committee Nominating and Corporate

Governance Committee Chairperson Steven Yuan Ning Sim Limin Huang Huiqing Ye Member Limin Huang Steven Yuan Ning Sim Steven Yuan Ning Sim Member Huiqing Ye Huiqing Ye Limin Huang

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “On behalf of our Board and the Company, I would like to thank Mr. H. David Sherman for his vision, dedication and contribution to the Company’s IPO progress during his tenure. We look forward to our continued collaboration in the future.”

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

