Novartis Cosentyx receives FDA approval for treatment of children and adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Approval for moderate to severe pediatric patients six years and older is based on pivotal trial data showing Cosentyx demonstrated superior improvements of skin symptoms compared to placebo1

The safety profile of Cosentyx in pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis was demonstrated in two Phase III trials and is consistent with the established adult psoriasis indication1

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory disease that may impact up to 350,000 children worldwide, with onset most common during adolescence2,3

Basel, June 1, 2021 — Novartis, a leader in immuno-dermatology and rheumatology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Cosentyx® (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients six years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy1. This is the first approval for Cosentyx in a pediatric population in the US. The Cosentyx clinical profile is supported by five years of adult data showing long-lasting efficacy and a consistent safety profile across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis4-10.



“Treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in children can be complicated, as we need to balance the ability of a treatment to provide symptom relief while considering the safety profile as the top priority,” said John Browning, MD, FAAD, FAAP, MBA, clinical trial investigator, Adjunct Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology at the University of Texas Health, San Antonio. “In the pediatric pivotal study, the majority of patients treated with Cosentyx were able to achieve clear or almost clear skin with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials in adults. Due to the systemic nature of the disease, Cosentyx is a welcome addition as a treatment option for families dealing with this challenging condition.”

Psoriasis is a common chronic, inflammatory condition which affects approximately 8 million Americans and 1% of children and adolescents in the US2,11. Onset is most common during adolescence, with one-third of psoriasis cases beginning in the pediatric years2,12. Psoriasis can have a negative impact on the quality of life of children, especially during their formative years13.

The approved pediatric dosing for Cosentyx is 75 mg or 150 mg depending on the child’s weight at the time of dosing and is administered by subcutaneous injection every four weeks after an initial loading regimen1. After initial counseling and proper training in injection technique, Cosentyx can be administered by an adult caregiver outside of a healthcare provider’s office via a single-dose prefilled syringe or Sensoready® pen.

“The impact of psoriasis on children is much deeper than skin and can potentially lead to life course impairment. Today’s FDA approval further demonstrates our commitment to reimagine medicine for pediatric plaque psoriasis patients,” said Angelika Jahreis MD, PhD, Novartis Global Head Development Unit Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology. “With more than 400,000 patients treated in over 100 countries worldwide, we continue to build on the established safety and efficacy profile of Cosentyx, with plans to expand to 10 indications over the next 10 years.”

This Cosentyx approval is based on two Phase III studies evaluating the use of Cosentyx in children aged 6 to <18 years with plaque psoriasis. The safety profile reported in these trials was consistent with the safety profile reported in adult plaque psoriasis trials. No new safety signals were observed1.

The first study, which evaluated efficacy and safety, was a 52-week (236 weeks total), randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled study which included 162 children six years of age and older with severe plaque psoriasis. The data showed Cosentyx reduced psoriasis severity at Week 12 compared with placebo as demonstrated by the following efficacy results by baseline weight strata for the approved doses (75mg for <50kg and 150mg for ≥50kg): Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) 75 response (55% 75 mg vs 10% placebo (N=22 and N=20, respectively), 86% 150 mg vs 19% placebo (N=21 and N=21, respectively), 70% total Cosentyx vs 15% total placebo (N=43 and N=41, respectively) and Investigator’s Global Assessment modified 2011 (IGA) “clear” or “almost clear” skin response (32% 75 mg vs 5% placebo, 81% 150 mg vs 5% placebo, 56% total Cosentyx vs 5% total placebo), co-primary endpoints of the study1.

The second Phase III study, which assessed safety, was a randomized open-label, 208-week trial of 84 subjects six years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis1.

“Living with psoriasis is challenging, and can be highly stressful for children and adolescents,” said Randy Beranek, President and CEO, National Psoriasis Foundation. “Having expanded treatment options for this patient population is a step in the right direction to help reduce the burden of plaque psoriasis.”

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory disease that affects more than 125 million people worldwide2,11. One-third of psoriasis cases begin in childhood and, of these, the onset is most common during adolescence2,12. Psoriasis may impact up to 350,000 children worldwide and approximately 1% of children and adolescents in the US2,3. The incidence of pediatric psoriasis has more than doubled between 1970 and 1999 in the US12.

About Cosentyx® (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and development of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)14,15,16. Cosentyx is the only biologic with proven efficacy in all six key manifestations of PsA15,17,18.

Cosentyx is backed by more than 14 years of clinical experience and long-term five-year clinical data across three indications of psoriasis, PsA and AS, as well as real-world evidence8,15,19. These data strengthen the unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting comprehensive treatment across axial spondyloarthritis, PsA and psoriatic disease, with more than 400,000 patients treated worldwide with Cosentyx since launch20.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

