EURO Ressources - Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2021

NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 19, 2021

PARIS, France, June 1, 2021: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A total of 45 shareholders were represented, holding 56,932,064 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 91.104 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Voting rights expressed Number of shares Votes

In favour

/ % Votes

Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining

Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2020 fiscal year

(Resolution 1) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,132,673

99.17 % 936,864

0.83 % 0

Allocation of the results

(Resolution 2) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,069,517

>99.99 % 20

<0.01 % 0

Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 3) 112,132,681 56,068,208 112,130,196

99.17 % 2,485

<0.01 % 936,856

Approval of the appointment of Mr. Tim Bradburn as director by way of co-option

(Resolution 4) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,896,002

99.85 % 173,535

0.15% 0

Re-election of Mr. Tim Bradburn as director

(Resolution 5) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,130,208

99.17 % 939,329

0.83 % 0

Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director

(Resolution 6) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,067,040

>99.99 % 2,497

<0.01 % 0

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting Number of shares Votes

In favour

/ % Votes

Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining

Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director

(Resolution 7) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,067,040

>99.99 % 2,497

<0.01 % 0

Re-election of Mrs. Janandre Lamprecht as director

(Resolution 8) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,130,208

99.17 % 939,329

0.83 % 0

Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director

(Resolution 9) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,130,208

99.17 % 939,329

0.83 % 0

Re-election of Mrs. Susanne Hermans as director

(Resolution 10) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,069,517

>99.99 % 20

<0.01 % 0

Acknowledgment of the expiry of the office of Mr. Benjamin Little as director

(Resolution 11) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,069,517

>99.99 % 20

<0.01 % 0

Election of Mr. Silviu Bursanescu as director

(Resolution 12) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,130,208

99.17 % 939,329

0.83 % 0

Approval of the information referred to in article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code with respect to the compensations of the directors and officers and included in the corporate governance report

(Resolution 13) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,132,673

99.17 % 936,864

0.83 % 0

Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2020 to the chairman of the board of directors

(Resolution 14) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,132,673

99.17 % 936,864

0.83 % 0







Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting Number of shares Votes

In favour

/ % Votes

Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining

Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2020 to the directeur général

(Resolution 15) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,069,517

>99.99 % 20

<0.01 % 0

Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2020 to the directeur général délégué

(Resolution 16) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,069,517

>99.99 % 20

<0.01 % 0

Compensation policy of the directors and officers

(Resolution 17) 113,069,537 56,932,064 113,069,517

>99.99 % 20

<0.01 % 0

Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities

(Resolution 18) 113,069,537 56,932,064 112,132,673

99.17 % 936,864

0.83 % 0



About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 19, 2021, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 19, 2021, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur Général

Tel : +1 450 677 0040

Email : tbarry@euroressources.net Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général Délégué

Tél: +1 450 677 0040

Email : shalle@euroressources.net

