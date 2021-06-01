Proactive news headlines including Heritage Cannabis, Plurilock Security, GameSquare Esports, Mirasol Resources and Golden Arrow Resources

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:



Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE)acquires recreational cannabis group Bloom Brands

Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) inks contract with California state agency

Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) begins expanded soil sampling at Majuba Hill

GameSquare Esports Inc (CSE:GSQ) (FRA:29Q1) applauds UMBC for winning collegiate Fortnite tournament presented by Gaming Community Network

Unigold Inc (CVE:UGD) (OTCQX:UGDIF) (FRA:UGB1) appoints Steve Haggarty to board of directors

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CVE:ZAIR) (OTCPINK:MGXRF) (FRA:0E9) ends 1Q with $15.5M in capital to advance its Zinc-air Energy Storage System

Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) and Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (CVE:GRG) (OTCQB:GARWF) strike option agreement on drill-ready Libanesa silver-gold project in Argentina

Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) sees its 1Q cash balance swell to C$5.9M as the company seeks more acquisitions

American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) produces cathode precursor material directly from recycled lithium-ion battery NMC cathode waste

Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) posts fifth-straight quarter of positive net income in Q1 results

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (CVE:VSR) OTCMKTS:VMNGF) (FRA:1V8) completes IP survey and plans to drill targets soon on Felix property in Quebec

O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) discovers more high-grade gold at its Marban property in Quebec

Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) says private payer health plans covering 80% of Canadian market to reimburse for Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR) (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) finds its new CFO in former Ernst & Young accountant Andrew Chan

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX) reports 1Q revenue increase year-over-year on higher sales of SIAscope device and telemedicine platform DermSecure

Jack Nathan Medical Corp (Jack Nathan Health) (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) opens new clinic in British Columbia-based Walmart, reports 4Q and fiscal 2021 results

Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) reports nickel-copper mineralization in more than 60 holes outside of Tamarack resource area

PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) to sell its products on Walmart Canada Marketplace

The Good Shroom Co Inc (CVE:MUSH) signs contract with Canadian retail distributor Ecotrend Ecologics

Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) says subsidiary Inverite Verification completes compliance with SOC 2 Type 1 Standards

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) reveals numerous high-grade intercepts from drill program at its TLP Mine in the Ying Mining District

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) wins first buy order from Chiral Pharma for using leronlimab for COVID-19 patients in the Philippines

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) says ENVASARC trial to proceed as planned after Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation

