Shineco, Inc. Announces It’s Unaware of Reason for Stock Volatility

BEIJING, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and hemp products, today announced in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its officers, directors, major shareholders and other relevant persons, that it is unaware of the reason behind recent stock price volatility. The Company confirms that there is no corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced.



About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities, Shineco undertakes vertically- and horizontally-integrated production, distribution, and sales channels to provide health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, and specialized textiles. For more information about Shineco, please visit http://tianyiluobuma.com .

