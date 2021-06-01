Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 28 May 2021 regarding the approval of warrant exercises and the subsequent issuance of 86,781,233 new shares following registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Due to the issuance of new shares in the Company, a certain large shareholder discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Upon registration, the shareholding of Tigerstaden AS will represent 7.96% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 100,000,000 shares in the Company. Furthermore, Tigerstaden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 35,083,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants will represent 6.41% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined will represent 14.38% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

The threshold being passed is the percentage of shares and unexercised Warrants combined.

1 June 2021

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.