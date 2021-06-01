Cooper Hotel Receives 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Hotel is recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award recipient for hotels—ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This achievement recognizes businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned positive traveler reviews on Tripadvisor in the last 12 months. Award criteria included delivering excellent customer service while navigating changing customer expectations. Visit cooperhoteldallas.com or call 972.386.0306 for additional information or to book a stay.

“We are honored to receive the 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice award thanks to our outstanding customer service and consistently high guest reviews, ranking us #2 currently among 229 Dallas-Fort Worth area hotels,” said David Little, Vice President and General Manager of Cooper Hotel. “Our guests appreciate our oversized guest rooms and array of health and wellness amenities, including complimentary access to Cooper Fitness Center, one-mile outdoor track and peaceful grounds—as well as discounts on Cooper Spa services.”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Nestled in the heart of Cooper Aerobics Center in Dallas, Cooper Hotel is the place to stay well. A full-service, luxury boutique hotel, Cooper Hotel offers 61 oversized guest rooms with 12 suites, resort amenities and beautiful outdoor grounds for a weekend getaway, wedding reception or social event. For companies, it's the place to connect well, with nearly 7,300 square feet of gathering space for groups up to 250 and healthy catering options. Cooper Hotel offers corporate travel rates, meeting packages and multi-day conferences, with wellness lectures, fitness breaks and teambuilding sessions.

