ROWLETT, TEXAS. Dickey’s BBQ Pit Director, Guy New, Creates Feed The Hungry Corporation Non-profit Initiatives and 10,000 Square Foot Food Warehouse Development

Rowlett, Texas, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New collaboration between Dickey’s BBQ Pit, Faith at Work Ministries, Feed the Hungry Corporation and more was announced with the goal of building a 10,000 square foot food warehouse to address hunger within the community.









Dickey’s BBQ Pit has been a fixture of the community in the cities Rowlett and Mabank, TX, since it was opened almost a decade ago. This year, Dickey’s BBQ Pit director Guy New has announced new expanded initiatives working towards the mission of feeding the community.

Over 35 million people in the United States experienced food insecurity in 2019, according to the USDA’s most recent Household Food Insecurity in the United States report. Following the coronavirus pandemic, this number may be as high as 54 million, including as many as 18 million children.

Since 2011, Dickey’s BBQ Pit has hosted free semi-annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle and Off Road vehicle shows, with all donations from the events going to charity. Over the past several years, proceeds from the event have been dedication to Texas-based non-profit Feed the Hungry Corporation (Texas non-profit IRS tax exempt organization #83-4018336).

Last month, Feed the Hungry Corporation nominated Texas native and award-winning author Mollie Ann Holt as Associate Director. Mrs. Holt has previously served as a board member and newsletter editor for the Texas Restaurant Association and has over twenty years of corporate fundraising experience to help the organization reach their goals.

Feed the Hungry will be partnering with Faith at Work Ministries (Mabank, TX), who distribute over 45,000 pounds of food weekly to those in need, as well as Big Deal Burger, Dickey’s BBQ Pit and WingBoss (with locations in Rowlett and Mabank, TX) to build a 10,000 sq ft food warehouse in Mabank, TX.





Feed the Hungry Corporation board members’ future plans include creating a Boys and Girls Club in the Cedar Creek Lake area, where children can have a hot meal and a safe place to participate in activities and after school programs such as tutoring, state & home school credit, computer knowledge, career exploration, camping and outdoors, music, water sports, basketball, soccer, crafts, and health education.

Upcoming charity events include:



Saturday, June 12th , 2021 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 7th Semi-Annual Mabank Car Truck Motorcycle Boat and Offroad at Dickey’s BBQ Pit, Mabank, TX (Tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/818639125696731)

Donations are accepted via Venmo at @FeedTheHungry-Corporation.

About Feed the Hungry Corporation

Every community in the country is home to families who struggle with food insecurity including rural and suburban communities. Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and need to rely on their local food banks and other hunger relief organizations for support. Feed the Hungry Corporation aims to feed anyone hungry in the area and, when possible, identify and help with deeper needs. We provide groceries, clothing, counseling, gift cards, pay utility bills, and even provide hope for individuals and families in need. The growth in the number of people in need requires our expansion, which is driving our need for land and a larger warehouse for storage and distribution.

Find out more at https://fthcorp.org









Media Contact:

Guy New

Feed The Hungry Corporation

+1 972-345-8426

guynew@fthcorp.org

