TOMORROW: In Colorado, SBA Administrator Guzman To Join Senator Hickenlooper For Events Highlighting Restaurant Recovery

Denver, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, who started the state’s first brewery, will tour three Colorado-based restaurants on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and meet with Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) recipients to highlight the success of the program. The restaurants were early RRF fund recipients when the program opened on May 3, 2021.



WHEN

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (MT)

WHERE

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, Greeley, Colorado

Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub, Fort Collins, Colorado

Coffee at the Point, Denver, Colorado

WHO

Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

John Hickenlooper, U.S. Senator, Colorado

Alvaro Ortega Sr., Owner, El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

Jennifer Seiwald, Owner, Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub

Ryan Cobbins, Owner and CEO, Coffee at the Point

WHY

The SBA-led RRF program is part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which provided funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses across America keep their doors open. During the first 21 days, RRF prioritized and funded applications received from eligible small businesses that are owned by veterans, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

The schedule is subject to change.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should reach out to press@hickenlooper.senate.gov .

