Dallas Group Health Insurance May See Changes Based on New Public Option in 2021

Dallas, United States, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas group health insurance and the people who have it could experience significant changes if a new public option insurance bill makes its way through Congress, according to Insurance4Dallas. Recently, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) chairwoman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, began requesting what they say is critical feedback on different aspects of a bill they hope to craft in the coming months.

The feedback will come from key stakeholder groups and the general public in hopes of getting their thoughts on everything from what prices should be to knowing what the role of states in a federally administered plan will be and how the public option will interact with traditional programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. Both lawmakers said this is a bold step to achieve universal coverage and lower healthcare costs for all Americans, including those who have or are considering group health insurance Dallas. Coverage would be affordable “regardless of income, age, race, disability, or zip code,” the lawmakers said.

Rick Thornton, a group health insurance agent in Dallas, said the Medicare-like government insurance plan would be sold on Affordable Care Act marketplaces and is popular among many Americans. One poll, in -particular, said seven in 10 Americans support the public health insurance option. And again, this entire conversation all goes back to the current administration’s campaign to create a public option as-a-way to reduce costs without eradicating private insurance. Currently, tens of millions of Americans still remain uninsured or underinsured. This new plan would help improve those numbers, and enough Americans agree to the point where this new bill could gain some steam among other lawmakers.

