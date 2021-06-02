Gary Sher to become the CFO of LHV UK Limited

English Estonian

As of 5 July 2021, Gary Sher will become the Chief Financial Officer of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. The CFO will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited.

As an accomplished finance professional with global leadership experience Gary Sher will lead the financial management of LHV UK Limited during the process of applying for a banking license and after obtaining the banking license, subject to regulatory approval.

Gary Sher is currently working as the CFO at JBR Capital Ltd. Before that he served as the Finance Director in Starling Bank Ltd from July 2018 until August 2020. Previously he also contributed in Ayondo Group and other fast growth private equity backed companies operating within listed and regulated markets, including a number of successful M&A processes and an IPO. Gary Sher is the Member of the Board of Dalgagi Ltd. Gary Sher and the persons related to him do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 570 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 279,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 175,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 128,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 150 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





