CGG: Sercel Launches GPR300 – a Seabed Nodal Solution for Shallow Waters

Paris, France – June 2, 2021

Sercel announced today the launch of GPR300, a new nodal seismic acquisition solution specially designed for deployment in shallow waters down to depths of 300 meters. Developed in partnership with BGP, the new solution expands Sercel’s existing GPRNT range which includes GPR1500 for high-end deepwater subsurface imaging.

Compact and lightweight, GPR300 features Sercel’s unique QuietSeis® broadband digital sensor technology for ultra-quiet performance and unmatched digital fidelity. Its ability to record high-fidelity low-frequency signal also makes it the ideal choice for high-end seismic imaging with full-waveform inversion (FWI). In addition, its omni-tilt sensor package corrects for node inclination on the seabed, ensuring the most accurate 3C recording.

GPR300 benefits from both BGP’s significant know-how in seismic acquisition and Sercel’s longstanding technical expertise in the innovation, design and manufacture of high-quality marine seismic equipment. BGP also provided valuable input from the field, ensuring that this new-generation node is precisely tailored to meet the very latest seismic industry requirements.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are delighted to launch a seabed nodal solution dedicated to the shallow water seismic acquisition market. With its innovative and flexible design, our game-changing GPR300 meets growing industry demand for high-quality seismic data for reservoir optimization. Furthermore, with the addition of this new nodal solution, Sercel is unique in being able to offer to the market a complete portfolio of products – from sources to receivers – that enables any operator to acquire the best-in-class low-frequency data for the latest seismic imaging technologies.”

