ABO-Group Environment announces the admission of its shares to the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Ghent, 2nd of June 2021, 08:00 CEST – Press release / Regulated information

A listing on Euronext Paris to support ABO's development in France and its acquisition strategy

The dual listing on Euronext Brussels and Paris, the good annual results for 2020 and the announcement of the strategic plan for 2025, aimed at doubling the turnover, further enhance the share’s visibility

ABO-Group Environment, an engineering company specialised in geotechnics, environment and the handling of polluted areas and soils, announces the admission of its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The first trading day of the shares on this market will start on Friday the 4th of June 2021.

Supporting the pursuit of the profitable growth dynamic and the implementation of the strategic plan for 2025

The profitable results for 2020, with an EBITDA margin of 15% and an increase in operation cash flow of 36%, illustrates the success of the group’s development model, which brings together 30 agencies and 513 employees in three European markets: Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

The good business results, achieved despite the curent healthcare context, and positive momentum of the first quarter, reflect the success of the group’s sustainable engineering services, which generated revenues of €49,4 million in 2020. ABO’s One-Stop-Shop approach in the fields of geotechnics, the environment and the handling of polluted areas and soils, helps organisations and local authorities face the major challenges of our era, such as risks linked to climate change or the pollution of our soils through mulitple origins, in particular asbestos and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

This profitable growth trajectory, which is solidly anchored, supports ABO-Group’s strategic plan, which targets a turnover of €100 million by 2025. This objective, which will be supported by a balanced delevopment combining organic and external growth, will during this period also be achieved by an ambitious investment plan of €19 million, in order to renew and extend the machine park and technological resources, with a focus on innovation in the various fields of expertise. These investments will be provided by the group’s financial resources, given the significant generated operating cash flow inherent to the business model. It may also be reinforced by bank loans, as the equity ratio of 33,3% at 31st of December 2020 gives the company room in terms of financial leverage. The external growth component is fully operational as the group has already succesfully completed three French acquistions over the last six months (GEO+ Environnement, SUBGEO and Geosonic France).

Frank De Palmenaer, CEO ABO-Group Environment, explains: « We are very excited to initiate a new phase in the history of the ABO-Group share and we want to thank Euronext for their support. This listing supports the group’s expansion in France and in its historical markets, which are driven by the need for engineering solutions, specifically tailored for sustainable construction and complex soil remediation issues. This is a structural trend that is fully underway and is fuelled by the ever more demanding regulations needed to address the challenges of climate change. We are very pleased that we can now benefit from the increased visibility of our brand and the stock, together with our partners and investors, and we look forward to further implementing our strategic investment plan for 2025 through our unique expertise in sustainable engineering. »

Sébastien Gori, general director of ABO-Group France, adds: « For almost 45 years, ERG has put geotechnical engineering at the heart of its development in France. Over the course of its history, ERG has become a key reference in geotechnical studies, particularly those related to tunnel inspections and structural engineering. Since 1998, we have been part of ABO-Group, which has enabled a considerable development within our family group. This double listing in France is therefore the ideal moment to mutually strengthen our brands ABO and ERG, adding the ABO brand to the French name of the companies. Today, in France, our strategy is perfectly in line with the ecological transitions and in particular with the treatment of the consequences regarding the climate change, the emergence of new pollutions, etc., all of which offer promising opportunities for our future development. »

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, the ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

