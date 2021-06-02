Company Announcement no. 84 – 2021

Copenhagen, June 2nd, 2021

All-time high performance in May in GreenMobility

With the continued reopening of society, the need for shared and sustainable mobility is growing increasingly fast. In May, GreenMobility saw an all-time high revenue of DKK 5.2 million with a total of 81,400 trips across its 8 European cities – a growth of 32% compared to the average month in the first quarter of 2021, measured on trips.

For Copenhagen, GreenMobility generated a revenue of DKK 3.7 million, equally an all-time high performance. The revenue per electric vehicle was DKK 9,200 and with a stable cost level across the fleet, the operation in Copenhagen reached an EBIT level of 17% in the same period.

In Aarhus, the revenue in May reached DKK 620,000, or DKK 6,200 per electric vehicle, and the city is thereby well on its way to reach profitability as the second GreenMobility city to reach profitability.

GreenMobilty’s operational cities in Sweden, Belgium and Finland are equally showing growth in both trips and revenue, although they are at an earlier stage in their respective growth phase.

In its aspiration for 2025, GreenMobility expects to realize DKK 10,000 in revenue per vehicle per month in fully phased-in cities, as well as an EBIT margin of 20%. Based on the current performance, Copenhagen is therefore on track to reach the aspiration in the coming months, while Aarhus is on a strong growth track towards achieving the same.

As cities across Europa are reopening, not least with direct effects from transport to and from the airports, educational institutions as well as the reopening of nightlife, GreenMobility expects a continued growth across its operational cities. The potential for growing the business across European cities to reach 35 cities by 2025 is reinforced, and the focus is on scaling existing cities to the same level as Copenhagen and launching new cities as the markets have reopened. Guidance for 2021 remains as presented in connection with the company’s Annual Report 2020.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25403020, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 120,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.





