Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Combined General Meeting to be held as a closed meeting

Saint-Herblain (France), June 2, 2021 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announces today that its Combined General Meeting will be held as a closed meeting on June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CEST, at its registered office located at 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France).

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with French Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and French Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 in their versions in force as at the date hereof, and as a result, in particular, of French Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021 extending until July 31, 2021 the measures for adapting the rules for meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has decided to hold its Combined General Meeting without the physical presence or participation by telephone or video conference of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Valneva will provide a live webcast of the conference so as to allow all persons normally authorized to attend the General Meeting to follow it remotely. This webcast will be accessible on the homepage or in the “Investors” / “Videos and Webcasts” section of the Company’s website www.valneva.com, and a replay will be available after the event.

The preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the Agenda and the Draft resolutions, has been published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of May 19, 2021. The special conditions of participation in this Combined General Meeting held as a closed meeting, in their latest version updated as of the date hereof, are available in the “Investors” / “General Meetings” / “2021 Combined General Meeting” section of the Company’s website www.valneva.com.

Valneva SE’s shareholders may only exercise their voting rights in advance of the Meeting and remotely, including by Internet, either by voting by mail or by giving a proxy. To this end, the Company’s shareholders may:

use the online platform VOTACCESS (recommended method), or

use the Single Vote by mail or Proxy Form, published in the “Investors” / “General Meetings” / “2021 Combined General Meeting” section of the Company’s website www.valneva.com.

No admission card will be issued.

Please note that during the General Meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions, submit draft amendments or submit new resolutions.

Shareholders can obtain the Combined General Meeting documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code upon request to the Company. Valneva recommends that shareholders send their requests via email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com.

In addition, shareholders may also exercise their right to communication and receive a copy by email of the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and L. 225-117 of the French Commercial Code (including in particular the list of shareholders) and which are not accessible on the Company's website, upon request made by email or by mail, in accordance with the conditions and within the time limits respectively set out in Articles R. 225-89, R. 225-90 and L. 225-117 of the French Commercial Code. Valneva recommends that its shareholders send these requests to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com.

The Company finally recommends that its shareholders regularly consult the section related to the General Meeting in the “Investors” / “General Meetings” / “2021 Combined General Meeting” section of the Company’s website www.valneva.com.

