Mestergruppen AS Finds Go-Live Success with Blue Ridge Integrated Supply Chain Planning and Pricing Optimization Solution, Sees Rapid Productivity

OSLO, Norway, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, the breakthrough product that combines demand shaping for supply chain planning and pricing optimization, announced Mestergruppen AS sees benefits of Blue Ridge planning and pricing solutions after initial implementation. Mestergruppen AS chose Blue Ridge and its LifeLine services to strengthen profitability, minimize cost and capital, and increase transparency.



Founded in 1970 as Mesterhus, Mestergruppen provides construction and building materials distribution for residential contractors, both owned by the chain and through independent dealers. Mestergruppen AS has grown in the last 40 years to the leading retailer and distributor for building materials in the Nordics.

Arne Dyngeland, COO of Mestergruppen shared, “Making our supply chain super competitive and agile is a pillar in our overall strategy. With the wealth of functionality and adaptability of Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning capabilities, we have gone in-live state within a short timespan. To see the system coming live and playing the way we expected creates a lot of enthusiasm in the organization – and appetite for more. Which means that we will look to accelerate the pace of implementation even more to get the advantages generated, benefitting even more customers and our overall competitive edge.”

Maarten Baltussen, General Manager Europe of Blue Ridge shared, “Now we are at the back end of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and as Europe opens up, I am sure Mestergruppen is more than ever prepared on the Planning side of their Supply Chain. With the demand-driven approach and a big focus on Service Levels, I am sure Mestergruppen will experience the advantage of Safety Stock reductions using Blue Ridge and their customers will experience less stock-out situations.”

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning solutions create highly efficient inventory allocation and replenishment across all locations and channels, both downstream to customers and upstream with suppliers, creating rapid value and business resiliency. These solutions integrate seamlessly with Blue Ridge’s Pricing Optimization solutions, which thread the needle between forecasting, planning, sales and pricing to ensure that the demand fueled by pricing decisions can actually be met – as well as proactively shape demand and margins based on real-time inventory data.

Blue Ridge SCP solutions plan and manage billions in revenue sold in Europe across industries including Retail, Food, Wine & Spirits and Durable Goods. In 2020, customers have accepted 99 percent of the planning recommendations provided by Blue Ridge SCP solutions. With these solutions, Blue Ridge customers are delivering superior in-stock rates consistently – alongside massive inventory cost reductions – with significantly less time and effort spent on planning.

