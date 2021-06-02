Fiber Cement Market revenue to hit $13 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the fiber cement market which estimates the market valuation for fiber cement will cross US$ 13 billion by 2027. The proliferation of new residential building units worldwide will be propelling industry demand.

Growing urbanization in developing nations together with increasing population across the world will drive the share of product in the building materials industry in the study time period. Increasing concerns toward rotting of siding in residential buildings are mainly propelling industry development across the world. Further, the rising need from architects for building innovating cladding systems will enhance the product usage in the sector.

Another key growth enabling factor for the global market is increasing demand for repair and remodeling sector worldwide. The remodeling market in the U.S. was affected considerably during the initial period of pandemic, which was further counterbalanced by increasing DIY activities and rising number of small construction projects. Such trends will stabilize the overall construction industry, further increasing the share of these products in the study time period.

Other applications including facades, flooring, etc., will is at a nascent stage and will witness around 3.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The rising demand from people for visually appealing commercial buildings will be propelling the product usage in the sector.

The non-residential buildings segment will occupy a considerable share of fiber cement market. The growing investments in commercial and industrial establishments worldwide will be enhancing product development in non-residential buildings in the study time period. The new construction holds over 30% share in the industry and is attributed to lower switching costs of fiber cement together with its superior characteristics will be propelling product penetration in the near future.

The North America fiber cement market will generate over USD 3 billion by 2027. The increasing adoption of eco-friendly building materials and trending replacement of old buildings & structures in the U.S. will propel regional growth. The fiber cement market comprises key manufacturers including Allura, Nichiha, GAF Materials. James Hardie, SHERA, LATONIT, Swisspearl, Etex Group, TPI Polene, SCG International, Taiga Building Products, Cemplank, and CertainTeed.

Some major findings of the fiber cement market report include:

Positive outlook of the global construction activities will be driving the fiber cement industry development in the study time period.

Rising remodeling & renovation activities of buildings in the U.S. will be propelling product demand in the building sector.

Low maintenance and excellent durability of the fiber cement will make it suitable for residential projects globally.

Increasing cases of coronavirus disrupted the supply chain activities of building materials especially in the U.S., which slowed the product sales in 2020.

Asia Pacific will dominate the global fiber cement market owing to growing construction output in countries including China, India, Thailand, Australia, etc.

