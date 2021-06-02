Thin Film Electronics ASA - Video Presentation at Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 2 June 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 12 May 2021 regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2021. During the Annual General Meeting, the Company will present a video message from CEO Kevin Barber. This corporate update will include a summary of 2020 activities, current status information regarding product platform, manufacturing, and go-to-market activities, and a brief discussion of future plans.

The video will be available following the Annual General Meeting on Thinfilm's investor relations website at https://www.thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

