Thin Film Electronics ASA - Voting Disclosure

This instant notice is issued by Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") on behalf of a person with disclosure obligations.

Morten Opstad, board chair of Thinfilm, who shall also open the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2021, had received, as of the time of this announcement, powers of attorney to represent and vote for a total of 290,740,824 shares or 24.9% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company. The powers of attorney do not contain voting instructions and are only valid at the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Mr. Opstad has also received powers of attorney containing voting instructions for a total of 79,314 shares or less than 0.1% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

Mr. Opstad and close associates hold 4,938,847 shares or 0.4% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company. Mr. Opstad will also represent and vote for these shares at the general meeting.

Consequently, Mr. Opstad will represent a total of 295,758,985 shares representing 25.3% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

2 June 2021

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.