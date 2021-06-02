Global Vision Care Market Report 2021-2027: Drivers Include Growing Prevalence of Eye Diseases & Rising Funds for Eye Care Research

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Care Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type ( Eye Glasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Others ); Distribution Channel ( Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Clinics, Hospitals )" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vision Care market was valued at US$ 66,934.51 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 93,817.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to factors such Growing prevalence of eye diseases and rising funds for eye care research are driving the growth of the vision care market. However, the disadvantages associated with contact lens can impede the market growth. Further, the increasing awareness about vision care offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global vision care market.



Extensive eye diseases research across the world to identify new treatments for the eye diseases is likely to favor the market growth. For instance, India-US Collaborative Vision Research Program 2020, would advance science and technology, which is important to understand, prevent, and treat blinding eye diseases, visual disorders, and their associated complications. Both the Indian Department of Biotechnology and the US National Eye Institute (NEI) would fund the research program.



The National Eye Institute (NEI) supports vision research through around 1,500 research grants and training awards made to researchers at over 250 medical centers, hospitals, and universities across 44 states in the US and around the world. The institute also funds trials to develop cutting edge therapies for blinding diseases. In 2017, NEI launched a 3D Retina Organoid Challenge Competition (3D-ROC) to develop functioning mini-retinas from human stem cells. The US$ 1.1 million prize would be distributed to team with the best replication of retina structure and function.



Similarly, the Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, offers grants to promote research on eye diseases. In 2020, the institute announced SEK 50,000-150,000 (US$ 5912.88-17738.64) per person funding for new research projects on eye diseases. Thus, such increasing funds for eye care research are likely to enhance the growth of the market.



Based on product type, the global vision care market is segmented into eye glasses, contact lens, intraocular lens, and others. The eye glasses segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global vision care market is segmented into retail stores, e-commerce, clinics, and hospitals. The retail stores segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is further expected to report a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, National Institute of Health, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Vision Care Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Vision Care- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Vision Care Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Eye Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Funds for Eye Care Research

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Disadvantages Associated with Contact Lens

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Vision Care

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Vision Care Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Vision Care Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Vision Care Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Vision Care Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Vision Care Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Eye Glasses

7.4 Contact Lens

7.5 Intraocular Lens



8. Vision Care Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vision Care Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Retail Stores

8.5 E-Commerce

8.6 Clinics



9. Global Vision Care Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Vision Care Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

Alcon Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Carl Zeiss AG

Cooper Companies Inc

Essilorluxottica SA

Johnson And Johnson Services Inc.

Hoya Corporation

Rodenstock Gmbh

Menicon Co. Ltd

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

