Global Pressure Washer Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 with Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, FNA Group, Robert Bosch, & Briggs & Stratton Dominating

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2026.
Commercial and industrial sectors are witnessing an increased adoption of consumer pressure washers. The trend of outsourcing cleaning services has been growing rapidly in the residential sector.
A growing number of dual-income households, rising disposable income levels, and an aging population drive professional cleaning services. Over 2 million households in the UK clean through professional cleaning services. With the rising expenditure on cleaning in the residential sector, major vendors in the market are competing in developing highly advanced products that can cater to consumers in industries.
Further, rapid advances in technology are primarily increasing consumer pressure washers in North America and Europe. However, the APAC region expects to witness the fastest growth owing to the increasing growth of the building cleaning industry and increased automobile detailing.
Global Pressure Washer Market Segmentation
The global pressure washer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by power source, operation, output, end-user, geography. In 2020, electric-powered technology dominated the global market with a share of over 54%.
Electric-powered devices are highly affordable powerful machines that are used in several industrial and commercial sectors. They are also finding applications in the residential sector.
While the future of pressure washers is oriented towards battery-powered models, the demand for gas variants is expected to decline during the forecast period, where sustainability and eco-friendliness are also significant points of concern. Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power, but they have a limited runtime.
Thus, battery-powered machines are not a feasible option in several commercial and industrial applications. Therefore, the penetration remains limited. The high price of the machine is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global pressure washer market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Many global players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during 2020-2026, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.
In 2016, Alfred Karcher acquired Australia-based Sweepex, which provides cleaning services across industries and government institutions. Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider.
Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The combined Nilfisk-Viper entity now has a presence in over 36 countries across the globe. The market is likely to witness increased market consolidation due to the intensely competitive landscape. Vendors need to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive the highly competitive environment.
Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher
- Nilfisk
- FNA Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Briggs & Stratton
Other Prominent Vendors
- Generac Power Systems
- Lavorwash Group
- Alkota Cleaning Systems
- Annovi Reverberi Group
- Deere & Company
- Snow Joe + Sun Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- IPC Solutions
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Husqvarna
- Koblenz Electrica SA
- SIMONIZ
- STIHL
- Koki Holdings
- Makita Corporation
- ANLU
- Greenworks Tools
- Mi-T-M Corporation
- Northern Tool + Equipment
- Snap-on
- Vortex Industries
- Troy-Bilt
- DuroMax
- RIDGID
- Yamaha
- Deluxe Cleaning Systems
- AVA of Norway
- WEN Products
- Westinghouse Electric Corporation
- BE Power Equipment
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 IMPACT
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rise in Adoption of Consumer Pressure Washers
8.2 Preference for Cordless Pressure Washers
8.3 Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services
8.4 Declining Vehicle Ownership
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth in The Vehicle Washing Industry
9.2 Rise in End-Use Applications
9.3 Growth in Sales of Gardening Equipment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Availability of Alternative Cleaning Methods
10.2 High Noise Emission of Pressure Washers
10.3 High Chances of Injuries
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Power Source
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Electric
12.4 Gas
12.5 Battery
13 Operation
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hot-Water
13.4 Cold-Water
14 Output
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 0-1,500 PSI
14.4 1,501-3,000 PSI
14.5 3,001-4,000 PSI
14.6 Above 4,000 PSI
15 End-Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
16 Residential
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Garden
16.4 Vehicles
16.5 Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas
16.6 Bicycles
16.7 Others
17 Commercial
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Automobile
17.4 Construction
17.5 Public and Municipality
17.6 Retail
17.7 Hospitality
17.8 Healthcare
17.9 Agriculture
17.10 Others
18 Contract Cleaners
18.1 Market Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/empytz