Global Pressure Washer Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 with Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, FNA Group, Robert Bosch, & Briggs & Stratton Dominating

The global pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2026.



Commercial and industrial sectors are witnessing an increased adoption of consumer pressure washers. The trend of outsourcing cleaning services has been growing rapidly in the residential sector.

A growing number of dual-income households, rising disposable income levels, and an aging population drive professional cleaning services. Over 2 million households in the UK clean through professional cleaning services. With the rising expenditure on cleaning in the residential sector, major vendors in the market are competing in developing highly advanced products that can cater to consumers in industries.

Further, rapid advances in technology are primarily increasing consumer pressure washers in North America and Europe. However, the APAC region expects to witness the fastest growth owing to the increasing growth of the building cleaning industry and increased automobile detailing.



Global Pressure Washer Market Segmentation



The global pressure washer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by power source, operation, output, end-user, geography. In 2020, electric-powered technology dominated the global market with a share of over 54%.

Electric-powered devices are highly affordable powerful machines that are used in several industrial and commercial sectors. They are also finding applications in the residential sector.

While the future of pressure washers is oriented towards battery-powered models, the demand for gas variants is expected to decline during the forecast period, where sustainability and eco-friendliness are also significant points of concern. Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power, but they have a limited runtime.

Thus, battery-powered machines are not a feasible option in several commercial and industrial applications. Therefore, the penetration remains limited. The high price of the machine is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global pressure washer market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Many global players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during 2020-2026, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.

In 2016, Alfred Karcher acquired Australia-based Sweepex, which provides cleaning services across industries and government institutions. Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider.

Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The combined Nilfisk-Viper entity now has a presence in over 36 countries across the globe. The market is likely to witness increased market consolidation due to the intensely competitive landscape. Vendors need to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive the highly competitive environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 IMPACT



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rise in Adoption of Consumer Pressure Washers

8.2 Preference for Cordless Pressure Washers

8.3 Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services

8.4 Declining Vehicle Ownership



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growth in The Vehicle Washing Industry

9.2 Rise in End-Use Applications

9.3 Growth in Sales of Gardening Equipment



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Availability of Alternative Cleaning Methods

10.2 High Noise Emission of Pressure Washers

10.3 High Chances of Injuries



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Power Source

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Electric

12.4 Gas

12.5 Battery



13 Operation

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hot-Water

13.4 Cold-Water



14 Output

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 0-1,500 PSI

14.4 1,501-3,000 PSI

14.5 3,001-4,000 PSI

14.6 Above 4,000 PSI



15 End-Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview



16 Residential

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Garden

16.4 Vehicles

16.5 Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas

16.6 Bicycles

16.7 Others



17 Commercial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Automobile

17.4 Construction

17.5 Public and Municipality

17.6 Retail

17.7 Hospitality

17.8 Healthcare

17.9 Agriculture

17.10 Others



18 Contract Cleaners

18.1 Market Overview

