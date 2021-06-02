Global special steel market size to witness notable hike during 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research literature, global special steel market attained a valuation of USD 198.87 billion in 2020 and is touted to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing manufacturing sector in line with rising requirement and demand for better material, energy efficiency, and productivity are stimulating the market development.

Proceeding further, the research literature presents a 360-degree outlook of the competitive arena by profiling the renowned players, emerging contenders, and new entrants with respect to financial overview, product/service offerings, and strategic undertakings. Besides, in-depth segmentation studies terms of product type, end-user scope, and geographical bifurcation is hosted in the document. Apart from this, the report attempts to track the impact of Covid-19 so as to fabricate robust strategies that will lend a competitive edge to businesses in the forthcoming years.

Notably, steel demand, steel trade flows, steel supply capacity, and input materials all dictate the sales price of steel worldwide. In recent times, steel prices are becoming increasing volatile and the Covid-19 pandemic has further contributed to this scenario.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3855662/

Covid-19 impact summary:

The pandemic has halted the global special steel industry expansion as both the production and consumption of steel slumped. Despite the sudden outbreak of the virus, the steel demand was gaining traction in early 2020 post a challenging second half of 2019 as customers restocked to mitigate future supply disruptions. However, lockdown mandates and restrictions on movement of goods brought several industries to standstill, subsequently plunging the demand for special steel.

End user overview:

Global special steel market end user scope is fragmented into machinery, automotive, petrochemical & energy, and others. Among these, automotive segment is likely to grow significantly in the upcoming years, creditable to increasing global automobile production, along with inflowing R&D investments aimed at new product development, improving energy efficiency, and reducing emissions.

Geographical outlook:

Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key regional contributors to the overall special steel market value. Asia Pacific industry currently accounts for a sizeable industry share, with countries like India, China, and Japan as the major growth hubs. Rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in conjunction with high domestic demand for superior quality products, and growing exports from other regions will continue to enhance the business landscape in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-special-steel-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-type-gear-bearing-alloy-others-end-user-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Competitive arena review:

Prominent players influencing global special steel industry dynamics are JFE Steel Corp., HBIS Group, Aichi Steel Corp., CITIC Ltd., Baosteel Group, and Nippon Steel Corp. among others. New product development, acquisitions, and geographic expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these companies to improve their position in the industry.

Global Special Steel Market Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2020)

Bearing Steel

Gear Steel

Alloy Steel

Others

Global Special Steel Market End User Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2020)

Machinery

Automotive

Petrochemical & Energy

Others

Global Special Steel Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2020)

Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Italy

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Global Special Steel Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2020)

SSAB AB

ThyssenKrupp AG

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Voestalpine AG

Xiwang Special Steel Co. Ltd.

JFE Steel Corp.

HBIS Group

Aichi Steel Corp.

CITIC Ltd.

Baosteel Group

Nippon Steel Corp.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Special Steel Market: Product Overview

4. Global Special Steel Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Special Steel Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Special Steel Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

5.1 Global Special Steel Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Special Steel Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Gear Steel - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Bearing Steel - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Alloy Steel - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Special Steel Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Global Special Steel Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Special Steel Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Machinery - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Petrochemical & Energy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Special Steel Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Special Steel Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Special Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Europe Special Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Asia Pacific Special Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. Global Special Steel Market Dynamics

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)





Related Report:

Electrical Steel Market Size, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

Electrical Steel Market may exceed USD 22.5 billion by 2025, according to a new research report. Rising demand for electricity in industrial & residential areas along with growing investments for infrastructure development will drive the electrical steel market growth. The product is widely used in transformers and motors owing to their high magnetic efficiency. They enhance the performance of materials by reducing hysteresis loss and play a crucial role in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power.

North America grain oriented electrical steel market from energy applications should exceed USD 120 million by 2024. Rising urbanization, increase in disposable income and changing living standards have increased the demand of energy efficient household appliances.

2. Iron & Steel Casting Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The iron & steel castings market is projected to foresee commendable growth in coming years owing rapid industrialization, rising construction activities as well as infrastructure development across the globe, and high product usage across applications such as sanitary, automotive, power & electrical, pipes, fittings, and valves, and industrial machinery among many others. Casting provides peculiar capacity for design detail, often removing the need for extra fabrication and assembly. Numerous materials can be cast, including various kinds of synthetics and metals, however iron & steel are known to be the best and most favored. Iron and steel are both known to be ferrous metals comprising of primarily iron atoms. Iron and steel casting is referred as the process of producing iron & steel-based products utilizing molds to form the molten metal.

Although iron castings and steel castings might appear to be same on the surface, both have their own individual mechanical properties making them unique. Iron & steel present excellent mechanical properties for a wide array of applications.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.