Global Coding and Marking Markets Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Focus on CIJ, Laser, Palm, TTO, PIJ, TIJ, VIJ

The global coding and marking market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during 2020-2026.

The publisher's latest market research report includes the market size and growth forecast both for pre-COVID and post COVID period. The demand has increased due to the steady rise in production across end-user industries and the growing need to compete in the global market.

A key area of focus for vendors in the coding and marking industry is to stay abreast with the regulatory updates. Various policies and regulatory frameworks associated with the coding and marking up of products across regions play a crucial role in shaping the industry's growth.

Variations in the demand for coding and marking solutions have propelled the introduction of a diverse range of printing technologies. Key players in the industry today have a range of printing solutions and techniques to offer.

The demand has varied across products such as beverage cans, bottles, engine chassis, and car interiors. This has pushed the need to install different printing techniques and a diverse range of printers suitable for different products. For instance, laser technology has witnessed a significant upswing as compared to the other traditional printing technologies such as Palm, TTO, and PIJ, among others.

Global Coding and Marking Market Segmentation

The food and beverage end-user segment accounts for more than 50% of the global coding and marking market share. The growth in F&B end-user is attributed majorly due to the improving demographics across the globe, increasing investment and strict regulations by the government, and shift towards urbanization. Furthermore, the emergence of new potential markets across geographies and the multiplication of stock-keeping units (SKU) have further propelled the growth of food and beverage coding and marking equipment in recent years.

The healthcare sector is the second-largest end-user due to the high applicability across various devices and drugs. The growing investments in the sector by various governments, increase in geriatric population, the rise of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and availability of diverse medicine tracking software are set to drive the market for coding and marking solution providers. The adoption of coding and marking systems in the electrical & electronics industry is growing rapidly in recent years. According to the publisher, the electronics and electrical coding and marking equipment will witness the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, consumables accounted for a share of 47% of the overall market revenue. The demand for consumables in the global market increased even during the pandemic of COVID-19 owing to huge requirements for inks and other consumables from the F&B industry and healthcare industry.

The high-speed printing and "quick-dry" nature of the CIJ coding solution will boost the continuous inkjet segment growth. The CIJ printing technology remains the largest segment in the global coding and marking market. Easy availability and high penetration within the market are driving the industry growth. Domino Printing Sciences is the leader in the field of CIJ technology. The company offers a wide array of CIJ solutions for several end-user industries.

The laser technology in the Asia-pacific region will remain a dominant revenue contributor to the global market. PIJ technology is gaining acceptance among commercial and industrial end-users. High-speed printing, long service life, and relatively low operating costs for end-users are major factors driving the PIJ technology demand in the global market.

