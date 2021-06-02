Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Constructors, Investors, Infrastructure Providers & Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period spanning 2020-2026.

MENA Data Center Market Segmentation

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) server market are witnessing growth due to the growth in data traffic. The demand for ODM servers is increasing in the market.

Data center operators are adopting the IT infrastructure to match high-end data processing requirements. The server market is slowly shifting to blade servers to support a high-density operating environment due to the increased usage of IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by enterprises in the region.

UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will decline. In the UAE, the market is observing the adoption of N+1 redundant UPS systems. Data center operators will increasingly use renewable energy to power facilities.

Most facilities are equipped with up to 500 kVA UPS systems powered mostly by VRLA batteries with N+1 redundant configuration in Turkey. The market will witness the adoption of diesel generators and transfer switches & switchgear with minimum N+N redundancy across data centers. It is expected that the demand for monitored and metered PDUs will grow during the forecast period due to the need to reduce OPEX across data centers. In Morocco, facilities have adopted power generators (equipped with on-site fuel reserve), dedicated transformer stations, modular inverters, and modular distribution boards.

The MENA data center market by mechanical infrastructure is expected to reach over USD 200 million by 2026. The adoption of cooling units highly depends on the IT load, rack density, and cooling systems design. Cooling systems and IT infrastructure are the predominant power consumers in data centers.

Operators have adopted several innovations such as energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions. In terms of cooling systems, the use of free cooling techniques has grown significantly over the past few years across a few regions with favorable climatic conditions that can utilize evaporative/adiabatic coolers for cooling purposes. However, most facility developments in regions with tropical climatic conditions continue to use chilled water-based and air-cooled systems along with chiller units, cooling towers, dry coolers, condensers, and CRAC/CRAH units.

Most data centers in the region are designed to cool servers through water-based cooling techniques. The growing data center construction is a factor for adopting multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. In Saudi Arabia, newly constructed facilities are likely to use advanced air-based cooling techniques because of the high temperature and less chance of availability of free cooling solutions. However, data centers that are built as part of commercial deployment include air-based cooling systems. The facilities in Turkey are adopting CRAC & CRAH units and chiller units. In terms of redundancy, most operators use N+1 and N+2 cooling redundancy for Tier III facilities. In addition, operators are likely to deploy dual-water feeds for efficient and uninterruptable operations.

Several global construction contractors offer their services in the MENA. Brownfield development is more cost-effective than greenfield development since the building is already built and only the installation needs to be done. Many facilities offer 24X7 onsite support, which includes security, maintenance, and smart hands teams. In addition, data centers are equipped with disaster recovery systems.

Smaller facilities mainly dominate the Middle East and North Africa data center market with a power capacity of less than 15 MW. In the Middle East & North Africa, most facilities are operated by telecommunication operators. Therefore, various sensors, and video cameras are installed for surveillance in the data center to secure the datas. The market for physical security products has witnessed significant growth in recent years.

Tier I and Tier II data centers have reduced significantly over the past five years because of the increased awareness of redundant infrastructure in the MENA region. A majority of under-developed projects across the Middle Eastern & North Africa region fall under the Tier III category. Most data centers in the UAE are certified as Tier III facilities.

In Turkey, modern data centers are developed according to Tier III standards, with a minimum of N+1 redundancy in power infrastructure. A few facilities operate 2N power infrastructure or have provisioned additional capacity to commission 2N infrastructure solutions based on the customer's demand. Tier IV facilities are mainly built by hyperscale developers such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Google and major colocation providers worldwide. KKB Kredi Kayit Burosu A.S.'s KKB Anadolu Veri Merkezi data center is designed as per Tier IV standards.

Insights by Vendors

The Middle East and North Africa data center market consists of a host of IT, electrical, & mechanical infrastructure providers and general contractors. The market is witnessing a massive increase in data usage by consumers using services offered by companies in the e-commerce, social media, and entertainment industries.

Digital services provided by the BFSI and government sectors are also critical enablers for data growth in the market. In terms of electrical infrastructure, the data center market in the Middle East & North Africa witnessed increasing competition amongst the power infrastructure providers. Data center operators are looking to procure energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. Over the next few years, operators will consider adopting lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the facility's efficiency.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Akbank

Batelco

Etisalat Group

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)

N+ONE

Orange

Raya Data Center

Turkcell

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Khazna

Zain

Key Construction Constructors

Arup Group

Atkins

Deerns

ENMAR ENGINEERING

Edarat Group

ISG

RED Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

Turner & Townsend

McLaren Construction Group

LAING O'ROURKE

ICS Nett

Linesight

Qatar Site and Power (QSP)

