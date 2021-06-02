Proactive news headlines including Castillo Copper, OliveX Holdings, Andromeda Metals and Surefire Resources

Sydney, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:70R) is in a trading halt ahead of an announcement regarding a capital raising being managed by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd. Click here
- OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has signed a milestone partnership with leading health and fitness brand Les Mills to stream all of the ground-breaking Les Mills-created group exercise content using OliveX’s web-player platform. Click here
- Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has appointed a new chief financial officer in Michael Zannes, a qualified accountant with more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Click here
- Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) (FRA:GBL) has intersected thick gold mineralisation with high-grade intervals from nine reverse circulation (RC) holes at Yidby Road prospect within Yidby Gold Project in the highly prospective southwest Murchison province of Western Australia. Click here
- Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) (OTCMKTS:ELTLF) (FRA:9EM) continues to confirm significant zones of mineralisation in the current drilling campaign at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here
- archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) is set to expand deployment of its cloud technology platform for the secure collaboration of sensitive information with the Australian Department of Defence. Click here
- Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has fielded new high-grade reverse circulation (RC) results pointing to a large-scale zinc-lead-silver system at the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has welcomed a firm commitment from Netherlands-based Commodity Discovery Fund (CDF) to raise A$1 million through the issue of 23,809,524 new shares at A$0.042 per share. Click here
- Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has purchased a third-party 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR) covering future production at its wholly-owned Cardinia Gold Project. Click here
- Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZRMF) has discovered two new broad zones of nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at its flagship Andover Nickel-Copper Project near Port Hedland in WA. Click here
