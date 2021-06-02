Worldwide Military Communication Industry to 2029 - North America Dominates the Market by Region

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Communication Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the military communications market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Military communication is defined as the transmission of information from one unit to another or headquarters to the units. The military communication is an important part for the armed forces to maintain their efficient functioning, military command, and control over the troops.



One of the major factors, which are driving the military communication market globally, is the increasing requirement of confidential, secure, and accurate real-time data transmission in military communications. Moreover, there are various companies, which are investing heavily in the market due to increasing applications of military communication among the forces. The military communication systems transmit messages, reports or order from field, air or sea between the ships, planes, or ground to the headquarters increasing the security and providing information in real-time.



Military Communications with SATCOM Systems its Component Segment Continue Dominating the Market



In 2020, the overall military communications market was led by the military Satcom systems by contributing more than 30% of the total market revenue. The utilization of satellite communications systems has increased among the military within the past decade due to security concerns, conducting military operations around the globe and increasing terrorist activities. Therefore provide the information in real-time the military is adopting the Satcom systems.



North America Dominates the Market by Region



The global military communications market is led by North America due to heavy investments made by the government present in the region on national security, aerospace & defense and others. The US accounts for the largest market share based on the country in the region followed by Canada and Mexico. Moreover, the US government has increased its security after the attack of 9/11, which has also increased in the demand for military communication in the country.



The early adoption of the technology in the region is also a major factor, which is driving the market. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region such as General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Iridium, L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Viasat, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon are also contributing in the growth of the market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the military communications market Alcatel, Airbus SAS, BAE Systems plc., General Dynamics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, and Raytheon Company.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of military communications in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is the largest regional market for military Satcom systems in component?

What are the major trends followed in military communications market across different regions?

Who are the key military communications companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading military communications companies in market?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on military communications penetration and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of military communications for various application

Notable developments going on in military communications market

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2020 (actual) and 2029 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global MC Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key MC Vendors, 2020

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Military Communications (MC) Market Analysis, by Communication Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Airborne

4.3 Air-Ground

4.4 Underwater

4.5 Ground-Based

4.6 Shipborne



Chapter 5 Global Military Communications (MC) Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Command and Control

5.3 Routine Operations



Chapter 6 Global Military Communications (MC) Market Analysis, by Component, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Military Satcom Systems

6.3 Military Radio Systems

6.4 Military Security Systems

6.5 Communication Management Systems



Chapter 7 Global (MC) Market Analysis, by End-User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Land Forces

7.3 Naval Forces

7.4 Air Forces



Chapter 8 North America (MC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Europe (MC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Military Communications (MC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Military Communications (MC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Airbus SAS

12.2 Alcatel

12.3 BAE Systems plc

12.4 Collins Aerospace

12.5 General Dynamics Corporation

12.6 Harris Corporation

12.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.9 Raytheon Company

12.10 Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgnxyr