Global Commercial Radars Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial radars market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global commercial radars market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2020 to $9.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commercial radars ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commercial Radar market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial radars market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The commercial radars market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial radars market with other segments of the commercial radars market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the commercial radars market are TERMA, Hensoldt Inc., Detect Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA, Easat Radar Systems Limited, Leonardo SpA, and Honeywell International Inc.



The commercial radars market consists of sales of commercial radars by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce commercial radars. A commercial radar is a detection system used to detect presence, direction, distance, and speed of the aircrafts. The market includes maintenance services provided by aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturers during the equipment's warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars are major opportunities for the commercial radars market in the aerospace sector. Improved safety is provided by surface movement radars as they monitor the movement of aircraft and vehicles, provide advice and assistance for the safe and efficient movement of aircraft and vehicles on the maneuvring area. In 2019, Terma introduced an enhanced surface movement radar (eSMR) with features that detect and classify various moving targets such as birds within and above the aerodrome manoeuvring area. In December 2019, ENAIRE installed a new air surveillance radar which is equipped with digital receivers, Mode S technology, and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) redundant station, that provides information on aircraft altitude, air traffic, system malfunctioning in an aircraft, and other parameters in adverse weather conditions as well thereby making it easier to locate traffic within the range and enhancing safety. Thus technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars that keep track of vehicular traffic, human movement are major opportunities for the commercial radars market.



The commercial radars market covered in this report is segmented by type into commercial aircraft radars, commercial helicopters radars, business jets radars, UAV radars, by technology into quantum radar, conventional radar, software defined radar (SDR), by dimension into 2D, 3D, 4D, by application into surveillance radars, surface movement radars, precision approach radars, weather radars, others.



In 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a US-based aerospace and defence company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide, merged with United Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The merger is expected to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across areas such as hypersonics, directed energy, avionics and cybersecurity. This would also create a giant, one-stop-shop with products that range from Tomahawk missiles and radar systems to jet engines and passenger planes. United Technologies, was a US-based multinational conglomerate.



Increasing demand for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports is expected to drive the growth of the commercial radars market. Drones are dangerous for aircraft as they pose hazardous risks such as physical collision, and radio frequency interference which could lead to losing control over plane resulting in a crash. The cancellation, diversions and delaying of flights due to drones near airports pose a huge financial impact. In December 2018, due to multiple sightings of drones, within 30 hours, around 1000 flights were cancelled and delayed at Gatwick Airport. In 2019, Muscat International Airport has approved Aaronia's AARTOS DDS for drone detection in cooperation with R and N Khimji LLC which consists of RF, radar, camera and software. In 2020, Heathrow International Airport in the UK installed the AARTOS DDS which use the Aaronia's latest 3D model for the complete airport area (including buildings, bridges, towers, etc.). ASEAN international airports are also utilizing drone detection system. Thus the ever-increasing risks posed by drones to the aviation industry is increasing the demand for drone detection system which is expected to boost the market growth.



Runway incursions pose a major challenge to the safety of aircraft and humans, which is expected to hinder the market growth of commercial radars during the forecast period. Runway incursions include incorrect placement of aircraft, vehicle, human, and any other objects near the area of landing or taking off of the aircraft. To increase the safety and reduce the damage caused by runway incursions, aviation authorities across the globe are focused to restrict the runway incursions through infrastructure improvements such as lighting, signage, marking, and configuration changes. In 2018, there were a total of 1832 runway incursions and in 2019, a total of 1760 runway incursions in the USA. In 2017, according to directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there was a drastic increase in bird hit and animal strikes with aircraft in India with a total of 1125 incidents and a further increase in 2018 to 1244 incidents. Thus the decreased safety and increased damage caused by the runway incursions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



