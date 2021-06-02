Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:50 pm ET and at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:30 am ET. The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor page of Relay Tx’s website under Events and Presentations. Within 24 hours following each fireside chat, an archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.



About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate disciplines. The company’s Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. The initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

Pete Rahmer

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

617-322-0715

prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com